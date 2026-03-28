Is A.J. Brown being traded to the Chargers?

With just under three weeks to go before free agency begins, the Los Angeles Chargers still face several significant gaps in their roster.

Like all NFL teams, free agency can't solve every problem on a roster. But for the Bolts, the lack of action at certain key positions is particularly frustrating.

The main concern remains at the wide receiver position. The team is counting on promising talents like Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Oronde Gadsden II, and Omarion Hampton, but it lacks a player capable of becoming Justin Herbert's primary target and striking fear into opposing defenses. Throughout the offseason, the name of A.J. Brown, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been mentioned as a potential target. Brown, who has performed well in Philadelphia, has at times had friction with teammates and coaches, making a trade a possibility.

A.J. Brown: A Risky but Attractive Bet

According to Gilberto Manzano of SI, the Los Angeles Chargers' top needs this year are a wide receiver, a guard, and a pass-rusher.

“L.A. has been looking for wide receivers and offensive linemen since Jim Harbaugh arrived two seasons ago,” notes Manzano.

A physical player on the perimeter, like Brown, would perfectly complement McConkey's profile and energize the offense.

However, a trade remains complicated. Financially, the Chargers have nearly $50 million in cap space, but they only have five draft picks this year. Offering a high draft pick for Brown could limit their flexibility for other immediate needs, as the team looks to maximize its window of contention for the title.

Furthermore, the philosophy of the duo Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh remains cautious: in three offseasons, they have never offered massive contracts and seem reluctant to commit more than $20 million per season through 2029 to a single player.

The acquisition of A.J. Brown, despite his potential, therefore seems unlikely at this time.

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