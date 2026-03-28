Donald Brashear’s son is making a name for himself in football

Jaxxon Brashear's journey perfectly illustrates the determination to forge one's own path, even when you bear a name well-known in the world of sports.

The son of former NHL enforcer Donald Brashear, the young athlete made a significant choice: to leave hockey behind and devote himself entirely to football, a shift that could lead him to the Canadian Football League.

Attending the Combine in Edmonton, Brashear spoke candidly about the reasons behind this decision. Despite a natural affinity for hockey in his childhood, he explains that he lost his enjoyment of the game due to coaching that was overly critical. This was a key factor in his decision to move away from the sport as a teenager.

It was ultimately in football that Jaxxon Brashear found his footing. Playing for the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees, he quickly stood out for his versatility and physical commitment. Starting as a cornerback, he successfully transitioned to linebacker, demonstrating an impressive ability to adapt.

Football gave him a space to develop on his own terms, far from his father's imposing shadow. He didn't hesitate to set boundaries, notably by asking his father to step back during his games, thereby emphasizing his desire for autonomy.

Standing at 6'1” and weighing 225 pounds, Brashear possesses a physical profile that catches the eye of scouts. His rugged style, combined with his ability to contribute both against the run and in coverage, is a major asset.

As the Canadian Football League draft approaches on April 28, Jaxxon Brashear is emerging as a serious candidate, particularly for the middle rounds. His participation in the College Gridiron Showcase has helped boost his visibility among professional teams.

According to some scouts, he could quickly stand out on special teams in particular. His power in the tackle and his intensity on the field are regularly highlighted as distinctive qualities.

His 2025 season, in fact, reflects his steady progress: 44 tackles, three forced turnovers, and two quarterback sacks. These statistics confirm his successful transition to his new position as a linebacker.

Beyond the numbers, it is his attitude that stands out most. A hard worker with a positive attitude, Brashear embodies the profile of a player ready to take the next step.

Determined to forge his own athletic identity, he aptly sums up his journey: making football “his own sport,” rather than simply continuing the family legacy.

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