Denis Coderre wants a subway station named after Rodger Brulotte

The death of Rodger Brulotte continues to be the talk of the town.

It's been over a week since we learned of the baseball legend's passing. And whether in Quebec or elsewhere in the baseball world, tributes have been pouring in. Even though Rodger's name was butchered in Toronto, it was a thoughtful gesture.

The Blue Jays observe a moment of silence for Rodger pic.twitter.com/6ERA3ypFbb — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 27, 2026

At this point, now that the initial shock has passed, the baseball community in Quebec is looking for a way to honor the memory of a man who gave so much to local baseball.

And on that note, Denis Coderre has an idea.

The former mayor of Montreal stated on social media that the Viau metro station should be renamed in honor of Rodger Brulotte moving forward.

He would also like to see the face of Youppi! alongside his name. After all, Rodger is the man behind the popular mascot of the Expos and the Canadiens.

Of course, the Viau station is right next to the Olympic Stadium. That's why the former mayor of Montreal wants that station to be named in Rodger's honor.

He would also like to see a Rodger-Brulotte Square inaugurated near the Olympic Stadium.

Rodger Brulotte and Jacques Doucet—even when including the players who passed through the city—are two of the most popular figures in Expos history. Wanting to honor Rodger is therefore perfectly natural.

Let's see what happens in this regard.

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