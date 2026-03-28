Clayton Kershaw signed by the Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw has been a busy man lately.

Yesterday, he attended the Los Angeles Dodgers game to receive his third and final World Series ring as a baseball player.

An up-close look at the @Dodgers 2025 World Series Championship ring:pic.twitter.com/Di9AX4jMCV — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 28, 2026

But Kershaw wasn't there just for that.

Yesterday, he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers' game. After covering the game as a TV analyst the day before, he doesn't seem to be able to tear himself away from Dodger Stadium.

But it's important to note that this isn't all there is to report regarding Kershaw.

The legendary pitcher and the Dodgers announced that the club has decided to hire Kershaw for a position on the second floor. He will serve as a special assistant.

After an 18-year career in Los Angeles, Clayton Kershaw is joining the Dodgers front office as a Special Assistant. pic.twitter.com/BOp1sr5Y3F — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2026

I wonder what his responsibilities will be. Since he'll be on the second floor, don't expect to see him take on a role directly with the team's players.

That said, I wouldn't be surprised if his former teammates stop to chat with him when they run into him.

I expected Kershaw to take some time off after his playing career, but the World Baseball Classic veteran seems intent on hitting the ground running and keeping busy.

Good for him if that's what he enjoys.

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