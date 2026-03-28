A Quebec native struggled at the CFL evaluation camp

The Nicholas Cenacle CFL Scouting Camp drew attention in Edmonton as Montreal wide receiver Nicholas Cenacle tried to reassure scouts after a 40-yard dash that fell short of expectations.

Initially hesitant to participate in the Canadian Football League's evaluation camp, he ultimately decided to attend in hopes of improving his time… without success.

After clocking a 4.72-second time at his pro day in Hawaii, Cenacle instead posted a 4.79-second time in Edmonton. A result that, in his view, does not reflect his true abilities.

“I know I run faster than that,” he said, citing a technical issue he plans to correct quickly. Despite the disappointment, the athlete remains confident and insists that his performance in practice—where he says he regularly runs the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds—is a better representation of his potential.

Despite this mixed result, Cenacle's track record works in his favor. A former member of the Vanier Cheetahs, he capped off his college career in style, notably by scoring the game-winning touchdown in the Hawaii Bowl. A performance that demonstrates his understanding of the game and his ability to deliver in clutch moments.

At camp, he also stood out in other drills. Notably, he finished second in the three-cone drill with a time of 6.85 seconds, demonstrating his agility and fluidity in changing direction.

Choosing not to participate in one-on-one drills or the bench press, Cenacle is instead relying on his existing game footage to convince teams. He points out that scouts have enough footage of his NCAA performances to assess his value.

The Nicholas Cenacle CFL evaluation camp comes at a pivotal moment in his journey, as the draft approaches. The player will meet with nearly every team in the league, with the exception of the Montreal Alouettes.

Aware that his 40-yard dash time will be at the center of discussions, Cenacle says he is ready to answer questions and make his case. His goal remains clear: to break into the CFL, while keeping the door open for an opportunity in the NFL, whether in the form of a free-agent contract or an invitation to a minicamp.

Louis-Philippe Gauthier impresses, Éloa Latendresse-Régimbald makes history

Among other notable performances at camp, Louis-Philippe Gauthier dominated the 40-yard dash with an excellent time of 4.50 seconds, confirming his status as a prospect to watch.

For his part, Éloa Latendresse-Régimbald stood out in the standing long jump, posting the 10th-best performance in camp history. Yet another demonstration of the excellent caliber of talent present this year.

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