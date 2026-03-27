Tristan Marois told the Journal that he had been coached by two NFL legends

The show *Love Is in the Meadow* continues to captivate audiences with a decisive week filmed in Mexico, but the episode airing on March 26, 2026, takes an unexpected turn.

From the very first scenes, the mood swings between romance and uncertainty, culminating in a breakup that shatters the balance of a couple many believed to be solid.

Hosted by Marie-Soleil Dion, the show highlights authentic relationships that develop gradually between farmers and suitors. This getaway under the sun was meant to allow the couples to strengthen their bonds, far from their daily lives in Quebec. For some, the gamble pays off: the exchanges are sincere, feelings seem to be confirmed, and the future looks promising.

However, this trip also serves as a wake-up call for other participants.

As the days go by, differences become more apparent in some couples. Discussions grow more serious, sometimes more tense, and doubts begin to set in. In this context, one couple in particular ends up making a difficult decision: to end their relationship.

The breakup comes after several attempts to rekindle the connection, but one of the partners realizes that the feelings simply aren't there. Despite a romantic setting conducive to bringing people closer, the bond failed to develop.

This emotionally charged moment marks a turning point in the season. It perfectly illustrates the reality of human relationships: even in an idyllic setting, chemistry cannot be forced. For viewers, this breakup is all the more striking because this couple had seemed so close and promising up until then.

This breakup is not an isolated case in this 14th season. Other participants will also experience more vulnerable moments, confirming that the experience can be as demanding as it is enriching. The Noovo production team relies on these moments of truth, which have been the strength and credibility of the concept since its inception.

As the finale approaches, the farmers' final decisions may come as a surprise. The choices of the heart, often unpredictable, will continue to keep fans on the edge of their seats until the very last episode.

To discover the identity of the couple affected by this breakup and follow the developments in the other stories, viewers can watch the show on Noovo or catch up on Crave.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.