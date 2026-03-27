The RSEQ’s top prospect aims to prove he can do it all at the CFL evaluation camp

The CFL Scouting Camp is drawing particular attention this year, as Laval University Rouge et Or player Émeric Boutin looks to stand out among the country's top prospects.

Considered one of the most promising talents to come out of the RSEQ, Boutin is banking on his ability to play multiple positions to win over Canadian Football League scouts.

A former wide receiver turned tight end and slot receiver, he perfectly embodies the prototype of the modern player, capable of adapting to a team's needs. In a landscape where versatility is becoming a key factor, his profile could allow him to climb rapidly in the draft rankings.

The CFL Scouting Camp is an ideal showcase for Émeric Boutin to demonstrate the breadth of his skills. Boutin makes no secret of his intentions: he wants to prove he can contribute in all phases of the game, whether on offense or on special teams.

His career path reflects a constant ability to adapt. After starting his career as a receiver, he developed a more physical style of play, improving his blocking and game reading. This transformation now allows him to offer a well-rounded profile, highly sought after in the CFL.

Despite an injury sustained during an event in the United States, he claims to be back at 100%, ready to perform at the most crucial moment of his career. This resilience adds another dimension to his profile.

Professional teams, including those affiliated with the NFL, are closely monitoring players capable of adapting quickly. In this context, Boutin could stand out thanks to his mindset and versatility.

As the draft approaches, the CFL evaluation camp represents a decisive step. Every test, every repetition, and every play sequence can influence the scouts' perception.

For a Quebec player, the reality is often more demanding, particularly due to increased competition from athletes coming out of the American system. However, Boutin seems ready to rise to this challenge.

If he can demonstrate that he can effectively fill multiple roles, he could not only be drafted but also quickly secure a concrete opportunity at the professional level.

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