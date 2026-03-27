Michael Hage is injured: he won’t be playing tonight

Michael Hage was set to take the ice tonight. His NCAA team, the University of Michigan Wolverines, will face Bentley University in their first game of the NCAA tournament.

Remember that this is a single-elimination tournament: if a team loses, its season is over.

However, you may have noticed that I mentioned Hage was supposed to be in action tonight. The reason is simple: he won't be in uniform for the game.

Hage is injured and won't be able to play. So the Wolverines will have to win without him if they want to keep their season going.

That shouldn't stop them from winning (they're heavy favorites)… but it's not ideal either.

Michael Hage ruled out of Michigan's opening game in the NCAA Championships against Bentley with an injury. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) March 27, 2026

According to reports circulating within the team, Hage is suspected of having a right leg injury. He reportedly injured himself while falling as he attempted a bunt during the team's last game against Ohio State.

It's unclear how serious the injury is… but it's still keeping him out of a crucial game for his team.

Lines for Michigan vs. Bentley. Michael Hage will apparently not play today—listed as non-dresser. Believe he injured his right leg falling down while taking a slapshot against OSU. Spence top line LW (very deserved IMO), Muscutt 3C, Hady 7D. pic.twitter.com/GyKrf02F4O — Matthew Auchincloss (@matthew_auch) March 27, 2026

Given that Michigan is the clear favorite, one might wonder if the Wolverines chose to play it safe and let Hage recover so he'd be ready to face their next opponents, who will be tougher.

And for CH fans hoping to see Hage finish the year with the team, this scenario would certainly be preferable to a major injury, wouldn't you agree?

Overtime

Remember that if the Wolverines win tonight, the team will be back in action on Sunday for another single-elimination game.

If they win again, they'll advance to the Frozen Four, which takes place in two weeks.