Michael Hage is injured: he won’t be playing tonight

Félix Forget
Michael Hage is injured: he won’t be playing tonight
Credit: X

Michael Hage was set to take the ice tonight. His NCAA team, the University of Michigan Wolverines, will face Bentley University in their first game of the NCAA tournament.

Remember that this is a single-elimination tournament: if a team loses, its season is over.

However, you may have noticed that I mentioned Hage was supposed to be in action tonight. The reason is simple: he won't be in uniform for the game.

Hage is injured and won't be able to play. So the Wolverines will have to win without him if they want to keep their season going.

That shouldn't stop them from winning (they're heavy favorites)… but it's not ideal either.

According to reports circulating within the team, Hage is suspected of having a right leg injury. He reportedly injured himself while falling as he attempted a bunt during the team's last game against Ohio State.

It's unclear how serious the injury is… but it's still keeping him out of a crucial game for his team.

Given that Michigan is the clear favorite, one might wonder if the Wolverines chose to play it safe and let Hage recover so he'd be ready to face their next opponents, who will be tougher.

And for CH fans hoping to see Hage finish the year with the team, this scenario would certainly be preferable to a major injury, wouldn't you agree?


Overtime

Remember that if the Wolverines win tonight, the team will be back in action on Sunday for another single-elimination game.

If they win again, they'll advance to the Frozen Four, which takes place in two weeks.

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