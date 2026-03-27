It’s now confirmed for Damar Hamlin

The journey continues for one of the NFL's most inspiring players.

The Buffalo Bills officially announced on Friday that they have granted safety Damar Hamlin a one-year contract extension. This signing comes after a frustrating 2025 season for the 28-year-old, whose career has been hampered by injuries.

Hamlin was able to play in only five games last season. A severe pectoral muscle tear, sustained during a practice in October, forced him to undergo immediate surgery, bringing his season to a premature end. Despite this setback, Buffalo's management has chosen to bet on the resilience of a player who has become a true symbol of perseverance for the organization.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, Hamlin first worked his way up through the special teams before becoming a mainstay of the defensive unit. His story captivated the world on January 2, 2023, when he survived a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His triumphant return to the field in 2024, where he recorded his first two career interceptions as a starter, remains one of the most memorable moments in the Bills' recent history.

An anticipated return to Buffalo's lineup in 2026

With this new one-year deal, Damar Hamlin will have the opportunity to prove that he has regained his full physical capabilities. For the Bills, keeping a veteran of his caliber in the locker room provides both personal and technical stability. The goal is clear for 2026: reintegrate Hamlin into the defensive rotation and ensure that his pectoral injury is definitively a thing of the past.

The safety will enter training camp with the firm intention of reclaiming his starting position, a role he filled brilliantly before his stint on the injured reserve list.

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