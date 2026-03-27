Former Raiders center Alexandre dies at age 52

The American football world is in shock following the announcement of the death of Barret Robbins, the former iconic center for the Oakland Raiders.

The 52-year-old former athlete passed away peacefully in his sleep, a development confirmed by his former teammate and Hall of Famer Tim Brown in a touching social media post.

Robbins made his mark on the “Silver & Black” franchise over nine seasons, from 1995 to 2003. Selected in the second round of the draft after a standout stint at TCU, he established himself as the cornerstone of the California-based team's offensive line, playing in 121 games and earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2002. His raw talent and leadership were key factors in the Raiders' run to Super Bowl XXXVII.

A destiny shattered by emotional wounds

Despite his success on the field, Barret Robbins' life remains inextricably linked to the tragic episode of the 2003 Super Bowl. On the eve of the championship game against Tampa Bay, the center had gone missing for nearly 24 hours. It was later revealed that the lack of medication for his bipolar disorder and depression had plunged him into a state of confusion, causing him to miss the most important game of his career.

After retiring from the sport in 2004, Robbins went through a dark period marked by frequent run-ins with the law and unresolved mental health issues. His former teammates, including quarterback Rich Gannon, were keen to pay him a final tribute, choosing to remember the devoted teammate rather than the man tormented by his inner demons.

The Legacy of a Giant with Feet of Clay in the NFL

Today, the NFL community mourns a player whose immense potential was often overshadowed by his personal struggles. His passing reignites the debate over the support provided to athletes suffering from mental health issues after their careers. Tim Brown also noted that Robbins' life “was never the same” after the Super Bowl incident, hoping that his friend would finally find the rest he so richly deserves.

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