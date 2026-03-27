Even though he isn’t playing well enough, Lane Hutson is making history with the Canadiens

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Even though he isn’t playing well enough, Lane Hutson is making history with the Canadiens
Credit: Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

Things have been tougher for Lane Hutson in recent games.

When you watch him play, you see him making mistakes he didn't make before. He's capable of giving more, but we aren't necessarily seeing that right now.

Yesterday, he was just average. Let's be honest.

That said, let's also keep this in mind: if he were playing on the left with a defenseman better than Jayden Struble, the Habs defenseman might be performing at a different level.

Normally, teams maximize the use of their best offensive defenseman and don't build their lineup around the other guys. Under a different coach, Hutson might be playing with Noah Dobson… though we understand the options are limited.

But never mind that; even though Hutson isn't playing under optimal conditions these days, he's still managing to contribute offensively for his team.

Yesterday, he recorded an assist on Jayden Struble's goal.

That was his 70th point of the season. Not only is he approaching the one-point-per-game mark (he's played 71 games this season), but yesterday's point allowed him to make history.

Despite his recent struggles in other aspects of the game, his ability to set up Jayden Struble (!) has made him the fourth defenseman in Habs history to record at least 70 points in a season.

Chris Chelios, Guy Lapointe (twice), and Larry Robinson (three times) are the other names on the list. And if he keeps up this pace, Hutson could surpass Lapointe and Chelios by the end of the season. Robinson is also within reach, but it won't be easy.

What a talent, though.


in a nutshell

– Haha.

– Ouch.

– What an exceptional career.

– A tough blow for New York.

– Artemi Panarin knew what he wanted.

– Note.

– Interesting.

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