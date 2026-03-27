Even though he isn’t playing well enough, Lane Hutson is making history with the Canadiens

Things have been tougher for Lane Hutson in recent games.

When you watch him play, you see him making mistakes he didn't make before. He's capable of giving more, but we aren't necessarily seeing that right now.

Yesterday, he was just average. Let's be honest.

HERE ARE THE GILBERTS, MARCH 27 EDITION Player of the Game: Zachary Bolduc

He played great! : Jakub Dobes

I'm disappointed, he needs to do better: Lane Hutson#gilberts

pic.twitter.com/jKdSKYY0UX — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 27, 2026

That said, let's also keep this in mind: if he were playing on the left with a defenseman better than Jayden Struble, the Habs defenseman might be performing at a different level.

Normally, teams maximize the use of their best offensive defenseman and don't build their lineup around the other guys. Under a different coach, Hutson might be playing with Noah Dobson… though we understand the options are limited.

The bottom line is that Guhle also plays better with Carrier and Matheson—Dobson; it works. Since they didn't acquire a right-handed player at the trade deadline, this is the temporary solution. https://t.co/VvD9IX0oii — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) March 27, 2026

But never mind that; even though Hutson isn't playing under optimal conditions these days, he's still managing to contribute offensively for his team.

Yesterday, he recorded an assist on Jayden Struble's goal.

That was his 70th point of the season. Not only is he approaching the one-point-per-game mark (he's played 71 games this season), but yesterday's point allowed him to make history.

Despite his recent struggles in other aspects of the game, his ability to set up Jayden Struble (!) has made him the fourth defenseman in Habs history to record at least 70 points in a season.

Lane Hutson joins Chris Chelios, Guy Lapointe, and Larry Robinson as the only defensemen in Habs history to reach 70 points in a season pic.twitter.com/gAtwME3N5u — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 26, 2026

Chris Chelios, Guy Lapointe (twice), and Larry Robinson (three times) are the other names on the list. And if he keeps up this pace, Hutson could surpass Lapointe and Chelios by the end of the season. Robinson is also within reach, but it won't be easy.

What a talent, though.

in a nutshell

– Haha.

The Columbus Coach: Rick Bownes just said, “Hello, beautiful province”—that's 10 times more than the CEO of Air Canada has said in his entire life — Stephane E. Roy (@StephaneERoy) March 26, 2026

– Ouch.

– What an exceptional career.

– A tough blow for New York.

Tony DeAngelo to miss 1-2 weeks as Islanders take a hit during playoff push https://t.co/vkiqMcJbRg pic.twitter.com/pzstQI7YUo — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 27, 2026

– Artemi Panarin knew what he wanted.

James Mirtle: Artemi Panarin wasn't willing to go to some of the other destinations; the Rangers could have gotten a lot more from Seattle, but Panarin didn't want to go there—even though the Kraken were offering a bigger contract, he wanted to go to LA – JD Bunkis Podcast (3/25) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 27, 2026

– Note.

The @StLouisBlues front office is changing with Kevin Maxwell and Peter Chiarelli leaving the club to pursue other opportunities. Chiarelli is a candidate in Nashville's interview process and Maxwell is expected to return to the New York Rangers in a management role. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 27, 2026

– Interesting.