A video of Patrick Mahomes sparks a reaction

Hope is returning to Kansas City.

After months of uncertainty following a severe injury to the anterior and lateral cruciate ligaments in his left knee sustained last December against the Chargers, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has just reached a symbolic milestone. On Wednesday, the athlete shared a short video on his social media accounts, showing his first concrete steps on a practice field.

In this few-second clip, Mahomes is seen taking a smooth step back—albeit at a moderate pace—before throwing a pass. Wearing a compression knee brace, the Chiefs' leader now appears capable of shifting his weight onto his left leg, an extremely encouraging clinical sign for the rest of his recovery. “Day by day! What a pleasure to be able to throw the ball today!” he enthusiastically told his followers.

An optimistic return timeline for the Kansas City Chiefs

This milestone marks exactly 100 days since the major surgery performed by renowned Dr. Dan Cooper. Although there is still a long road ahead, Mahomes' rapid progress is fueling optimism within the organization. The player's stated goal remains unchanged: to be on the field, without any restrictions, for the regular-season opener in September against the Seattle Seahawks.

Team management is closely monitoring every step, hoping for at least partial participation in spring training starting in May. For Kansas City, seeing their captain back in action is a sign that the quest for another title is well and truly back on track. While caution remains the order of the day, Mahomes' determination suggests that No. 15 has lost none of his fighting spirit.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.