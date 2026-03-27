A Quebecer is the fastest player at the CFL evaluation camp

The Canadian Football League's evaluation camp gave several prospects a chance to stand out, but it was undoubtedly Louis-Philippe Gauthier who stole the show by dominating the premier speed drill.

The Montreal Carabins defensive back clocked a time of 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, the best of the camp.

This performance confirms his explosiveness and his ability to compete with the country's top prospects. In a context where every fraction of a second can influence a draft selection, Gauthier has clearly just scored major points with the scouts.

Well-rounded performances across multiple events

Beyond his impressive speed, Louis-Philippe Gauthier demonstrated remarkable versatility. He ranked among the top ten in several other key tests, including the standing long jump, vertical jump, 3-cone drill, and change-of-direction test.

These results reflect a well-rounded athletic profile, particularly sought after in defensive backs. His ability to excel in various physical areas could work in his favor during the selection process.

Meanwhile, other athletes also shone. Keegan O'Neil, from Western University, stood out in the bench press with 30 reps at 225 pounds, demonstrating impressive strength.

The camp was also marked by historic performances in the standing long jump. Marc Rondeau of the University of Ottawa and Éloa Latendresse-Regimbald of McGill etched their names into the event's history books with jumps among the best in its history.

In the vertical jump, Jesulayomi Ojutalayo and Patrick Cumberbatch dominated with jumps of 38 inches. Meanwhile, Ethan Stuart stood out in the agility drills, finishing first in both the 3-cone drill and the change-of-direction test.

Every year, the Canadian Football League's evaluation camp represents a crucial step for prospects heading into the draft. Performances at this event directly influence how professional teams view them.

In this context, Louis-Philippe Gauthier's performance could significantly improve his standing on recruiters' lists. His combination of speed, agility, and consistency now makes him a name to watch very closely.

As the draft approaches, many of these athletes will have the opportunity to solidify their standing. But for now, Gauthier can boast of having been the fastest man at camp—a title that never goes unnoticed.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.