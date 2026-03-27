A Carabins halfback aims to prove the doubters wrong at the CFL evaluation camp

The Canadian Football League's evaluation camp is a crucial step for many Canadian prospects, but for Louis-Philippe Gauthier , the stakes are even higher.

The cornerback for the University of Montreal Carabins is determined to prove the skeptics wrong and show that a Canadian player can excel in this demanding position.

Traditionally, local players in the defensive backfield are often moved to the safety position once they turn pro. This is a well-known reality in the CFL, where cornerbacks mostly come from the American college football ranks. Despite this, Gauthier remains true to himself.

“It's my natural position,” he says, while acknowledging that some versatility might be necessary to reach the next stage of his career.

The main obstacle remains the level of competition. As Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes, points out, the gap between Canadian university football and the CFL is considerable, particularly for a cornerback.

The receivers he'll face in the professional league often come from the top NCAA conferences, with some having even had stints in the NFL. This requires significantly superior speed of execution, game reading, and decision-making.

Gauthier is fully aware of this. He is banking in particular on his speed, which he hopes to demonstrate during the 40-yard dash, as well as on his mental resilience and his ability to anticipate opponents' routes. At 6 feet 1 inch tall, he also possesses the physical attributes needed to compete at this level.

A true gateway for many Canadian players into the league, these phases of the game could allow him to earn the coaches' trust and gradually carve out a role for himself.

The careers of players like Ben Labrosse demonstrate that the transition is possible, though difficult. Relying on his instincts and determination, Louis-Philippe Gauthier will attempt to follow this path and redefine expectations for Canadian cornerbacks.

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