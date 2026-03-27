A $90 million Cowboys player faces harsh criticism: “the most overpaid player in the NFL”

If there's one thing we can be absolutely certain of when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, it's their chronic inability to learn from past mistakes in salary cap management.

The Texas franchise, known for its flashy signings, seems trapped in a cycle of questionable decisions whenever it comes to opening the checkbook for its defensive stalwarts.

The case of the cornerbacks is particularly glaring. Over the past five years, two massive deals have defined the team's strategy: a five-year extension worth $97.6 million for Trevon Diggs ahead of the 2023 season, followed by a four-year, $90 million deal awarded to Daron Bland ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Yet the investment in Diggs turned out to be a complete disaster. As soon as he signed his contract, the player never regained his elite level of play. Between declining performance and repeated injuries, Diggs missed a total of 31 regular-season games over three years. The verdict came down harshly at the end of 2025: the Cowboys were forced to release the player, leaving a bitter mark on their salary cap.

Daron Bland: Jerry Jones's Next Risky Bet?

With the ink on Daron Bland's contract still wet, observers can't help but draw troubling parallels. By committing $90 million to Bland, management is once again betting on a player whose value rests on spectacular interceptions, but whose long-term consistency remains to be proven.

In a league where budget management is as crucial as raw talent, Dallas persists in rewarding the past rather than anticipating the future. If Bland were to follow in his predecessor's footsteps, the consequences for the team's competitiveness by 2027 could be catastrophic. For Jerry Jones, success is often measured in dollars, but on the field, it is depth that is sorely lacking due to these disproportionate contracts.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.