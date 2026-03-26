Will NFL stars be making an appearance at the Los Angeles Olympics?

The inclusion of flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among NFL billionaires.

However, a recent tournament organized by Fanatics at the Los Angeles Coliseum served as a harsh reminder: dominating contact football is no guarantee of success without the shoulder pads.

Picture the scene: on one side, a constellation of stars including Joe Burrow, Saquon Barkley, and Odell Beckham Jr. On the other, unknown athletes led by Darrell Doucette, a 5-foot-7 quarterback. The result was decisive: Doucette and his team crushed the NFL stars with a combined score of 63-28 over two games. Even a team led by legend Tom Brady couldn't withstand the surgical precision of the “flag football” specialists.

The Road to Los Angeles: A Unique Technical and Athletic Challenge

For Antony Auclair, a former Super Bowl champion and current member of the Canadian flag football team, this result comes as no surprise. “The movement, the defensive concepts, the total absence of contact at the point of reception… everything is different,” explains the Beauceron native. While NFL players rely on physical impact, flag football demands specific lateral agility and game reading skills that players like Doucette have been honing for twenty years.

Beyond technique, the Olympic schedule poses a contractual dilemma. Between injury risks and conflicts with NFL training camps, spots for Los Angeles could ultimately go to a mix of specialists and a few rare professional players capable of adapting quickly, such as Jayden Daniels or DeVonta Smith.

For Canada, the goal is immediate: qualification. With only six spots available for the Games, every tournament counts. Antony Auclair, who lost 40 pounds to gain explosiveness, is ready to defend his position against any NFL player looking to try the Canadian adventure. The message is clear: in Los Angeles, the name on the jersey will matter less than mastery of the tape.

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