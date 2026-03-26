The NFL is dampening Tom Brady’s hopes of returning to the field

Ever since he hung up his cleats, Tom Brady's name has been a constant topic of discussion regarding a potential return to the field.

The New England Patriots icon recently provided major insights during an interview with CNBC Sport, confirming that he had indeed sounded out the league on the feasibility of such a scenario.

However, fans hoping to see the “GOAT” back on the field will have to temper their expectations. Brady admitted to asking the NFL about the possibility of playing while retaining his status as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. The league's response was unequivocal: current rules, which will be strengthened in 2023, strictly prohibit a player or employee from holding ownership stakes in a franchise. A league spokesperson also noted that a return would require Brady to divest his shares, not to mention the major complications related to the salary cap.

A strategic role in Las Vegas rather than a helmet on his head

Despite a recent high-profile appearance at a flag football game where he threw a touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs, Tom Brady says he is “very happy in retirement.” For him, this on-field experience mainly served to confirm that he had turned the page. He now prefers to focus on his influence behind the scenes, acting as a strategic advisor to the Raiders organization.

Although he doesn't have a daily job description, the former No. 12 is involved in personnel and coaching decisions. His goal is clear: to instill a winning culture in Las Vegas and lead the Raiders back to the pinnacle of glory. “I want to see everyone succeed and give their best,” he said, thereby cementing his future in the front office rather than in the end zone.

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