The Canadiens announce an injury to Alexandre Texier

Bad news for the Canadiens.

Alexandre Texier has suffered a lower-body injury and will be evaluated on a daily basis.

The Habs announced this themselves in a post on X:

Forward Alexandre Texier (lower body) is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Forward Alexandre Texier (lower body) is considered day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/46QaQk4NIK — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 26, 2026

This explains why Texier will not be in uniform tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Joe Veleno will take his place in the lineup. Note that there will be no other changes to Martin St-Louis's lineup:

Veleno will take Alexandre Texier's spot pic.twitter.com/9GZhtIDE44 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 26, 2026

It's unclear how serious the Frenchman's injury is.

But… knowing that he'll be evaluated on a daily basis suggests it isn't extremely serious either. Texier played in his team's last game and was able to finish the match.

That, too, is a pretty significant clue.

Now it's up to Veleno to seize his chance. This is a great opportunity for him to prove himself, and since he doesn't play every night, he needs to take advantage of it to help the team in his own way.

And until Texier returns, the Canadiens will have to find a way to hold on… because we know just how tight the race for the playoffs is right now in the East.

Overtime

It's worth noting that this isn't Texier's first injury this season.

He hasn't had much luck since arriving in Montreal… and it must be frustrating because he'd certainly like to help the team win important games like tonight's.