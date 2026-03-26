The academic year is over for a Canadiens prospect

Among the Habs' prospects currently playing in the NCAA, Michael Hage is obviously one to watch. He'll be playing tomorrow, and his season could come to an end.

Even though he should theoretically win, you can never be 100% certain. If Michigan and Hage were to lose, the Habs prospect could sign with Montreal right away. He would play several games with the big club to finish out the season.

Tonight, one Habs prospect saw his college season come to an end. Logan Sawyer and Providence lost 5-2 to Quinnipiac.

Logan Sawyer scored in his team's loss. His season is now over. https://t.co/1EAkaCd4aj — Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) March 26, 2026

In the loss, Sawyer scored a goal that cut the deficit to one.

He finished the season with 26 points, including 13 goals in 34 games. And one goal in a playoff game.

Logan Sawyer brings Providence back into the game! He scores, then assists on his team's second goal, cutting Quinnipiac's lead to 3-2. #GoHabsGopic.twitter.com/b12jlooY3c — Podcast La Relève (@PodcastLaReleve) March 26, 2026

Now, the question is whether he'll sign his first professional contract. If so, it will likely be a tryout with the Rocket, but, in my opinion, he'll return for a third and final year in college.

He was a third-round pick (78th overall) by the Canadiens in 2024. That year, he was the team's fourth selection behind Ivan Demidov, Michael Hage, and Aatos Koivu.

The organization also selected Owen Protz, Tyler Thorpe, Mikus Vecvanags, Ben Merrill, Makar Khanin, and Rasmus Bergqvist.

Another Habs prospect saw his college season come to an end: goaltender Emmett Croteau allowed three goals in a 5-1 loss by Dartmouth to Wisconsin. Could he be leaving school as well?

Stay tuned for updates on these two prospects.

In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

Anthony Di Marco: Re Flyers: According to sources, the team feels Trevor Zegras' RFA years' AAV should hover around his current $5.75m; As a UFA, Zegras would likely get an AAV that falls somewhere in the neighborhood of $9m to $9.5m – Daily Faceoff (3/24) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 26, 2026

– Too bad.

Forward Sidney Crosby will not return to tonight's game against Ottawa. — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) March 27, 2026

– Note.

The #CFMTL has indeed reached an agreement with Frankie Amaya and Deportivo Toluca for a loan that will take effect once the international transfer certificate is received. Amaya should be able to join the team next week. Amaya is 5'4,”… https://t.co/ef762I1Vqz — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 27, 2026

– What a debut!