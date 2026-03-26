The academic year is over for a Canadiens prospect

Raphael Simard
The academic year is over for a Canadiens prospect
Credit: X

Among the Habs' prospects currently playing in the NCAA, Michael Hage is obviously one to watch. He'll be playing tomorrow, and his season could come to an end.

Even though he should theoretically win, you can never be 100% certain. If Michigan and Hage were to lose, the Habs prospect could sign with Montreal right away. He would play several games with the big club to finish out the season.

Tonight, one Habs prospect saw his college season come to an end. Logan Sawyer and Providence lost 5-2 to Quinnipiac.

In the loss, Sawyer scored a goal that cut the deficit to one.

He finished the season with 26 points, including 13 goals in 34 games. And one goal in a playoff game.

Now, the question is whether he'll sign his first professional contract. If so, it will likely be a tryout with the Rocket, but, in my opinion, he'll return for a third and final year in college.

He was a third-round pick (78th overall) by the Canadiens in 2024. That year, he was the team's fourth selection behind Ivan Demidov, Michael Hage, and Aatos Koivu.

The organization also selected Owen Protz, Tyler Thorpe, Mikus Vecvanags, Ben Merrill, Makar Khanin, and Rasmus Bergqvist.

Another Habs prospect saw his college season come to an end: goaltender Emmett Croteau allowed three goals in a 5-1 loss by Dartmouth to Wisconsin. Could he be leaving school as well?

Stay tuned for updates on these two prospects.


In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

– Too bad.

– Note.

– What a debut!

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