Season opener: Max Fried shines in Yankees win

After months of anticipation, the 2026 MLB season finally kicked off last night. For the occasion, there was just one game: a matchup between the Yankees and the Giants in San Francisco.

And after countless minutes of pre-game ceremonies, we finally saw the first pitch of the season just before 8:30 p.m.

While the first inning was quiet, the second delivered a healthy dose of offense… for only one of the two teams. The Yankees found a way to make Logan Webb look bad.

With two runners on base, José Caballero hit a single that allowed Giancarlo Stanton to cross home plate.

That was the first run of the 2026 season.

And from there, the Yankees kept hitting. In total, they scored five runs in the second inning, with Ryan McMahon and Trent Grisham each driving in two.

They can also give a big thank you to the Giants' defense, which was still in spring training mode.

McMahon up the middle to plate 2 👊 pic.twitter.com/XXumeky4aZ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 26, 2026

T-rent & the T stands for Triple 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jEh8p0NP4f — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 26, 2026

Then, in the fifth inning, the Yankees loaded the bases again, allowing Giancarlo Stanton to drive in his team's sixth run.

Later in the inning, the Yankees added a seventh run when a hit by Jazz Chisholm Jr. allowed Ben Rice to score.

Meanwhile, Max Fried was in complete control on the mound. The Yankees ace pitched 6.1 innings, allowing no runs during that stretch.

He can, however, thank Chisholm Jr. for his defensive play on that play, hehe.

In the end, the Yankees won 7-0. Every batter on the team recorded at least one hit… except Aaron Judge, who started his season with four strikeouts.

Judge also became the first reigning MVP in history to start the following season with four strikeouts.

Aaron Judge is the first reigning MVP to strike out 4 times in his team's first game of a season. The previous mark was 3 (h/t @SlangsOnSports): Willie Stargell (1980), Sammy Sosa (1999), Mike Trout (2015), Josh Donaldson (2016), and Kris Bryant (2017). — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 26, 2026

Both teams will have a day off today, then face off again tomorrow in the late afternoon.

Cam Schlittler and Robbie Ray will be the starting pitchers for the game.

PMLB

For those who want to catch up on last night's podcast. Enjoy the listen while you wait for today's games.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard and Pascal Harvey ⚾️ On the menu: a special edition of predictions 💪 https://t.co/qrxeUPJy6Y — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) March 26, 2026

Ernie Clement and George Springer (among others) attended the Blue Jays game last night. They did have a bit of trouble finding their actual seats, though, hehe.

Blue Jays' George Springer and Ernie Clement are at the Leafs game tonight, but were shown to their seats after sitting in the wrong spot 😭⚾️ pic.twitter.com/uZvhLy0BuS — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 26, 2026

Logan Webb is upset with his performance.

Q: How much encouragement did you get in your matchups with Aaron Judge? (struck him out three times) LOGAN WEBB: “I couldn't care less. I did a bad job today.” pic.twitter.com/RZYVrYO6Oh — KNBR (@KNBR) March 26, 2026

The story was written using the ABS system.

The first-ever ABS challenge leaves umpire Bill Miller looking smart pic.twitter.com/TguYMVAlxN — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 26, 2026

The Dodgers are changing the name of their stadium.

A new beginning. Welcome to UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium! pic.twitter.com/GIjd8c34N2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 26, 2026

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