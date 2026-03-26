Paul Skenes was pulled from the game in the first inning: he has an ERA of 6.75

Unbelievable.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets are facing off right now in New York. In the season opener, Freddy Peralta and Paul Skenes went head-to-head.

Peralta gave up a two-run homer to Brandon Lowe (who hit another one later in the game) early in the first inning, putting Paul Skenes in an unusual situation for him: he was pitching with a lead.

Clearly, this threw the Cy Young winner completely off his game. He threw 37 pitches without being able to finish the first inning, likely because his manager wanted to protect his arm from a grueling inning. Paul Skenes gave up five earned runs to the Mets.

Paul Skenes' final line on Opening Day: 0.2 IP, 5 ER, 1 K, 4 H, 2 BB pic.twitter.com/dToFaJlRuT — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 26, 2026

Because he recorded only two outs, his ERA now stands at 67.50.

This is obviously his worst start in the Majors, and it's the second time he's given up five runs. But let's be honest: if Oneil Cruz could play defense, Skenes wouldn't be in this situation. The outfielder is likely to be charged with two errors, which would lower Skenes' ERA.

ONeil Cruz with two of the worst plays you'll see from a center fielder on back-to-back pitchers Horrendous start to the season pic.twitter.com/Fjbt2LwSYh — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) March 26, 2026

But whatever: Skenes has to be able to get out of these situations, despite everything. Cruz didn't give up three other hits and two walks either…

After Logan Webb yesterday, here's another top-tier pitcher who got shelled in his first game of the season following a stint in the World Baseball Classic. I don't really believe in coincidence in life…

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