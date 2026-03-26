Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is in trouble

The NFL is reeling from a disturbing case involving one of its young stars.

Puka Nacua, the star wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, is facing a civil lawsuit filed by a woman named Madison Atiabi. The alleged incidents, which reportedly occurred on New Year's Eve in Century City, California, paint a disturbing picture of the athlete who broke receiving records last season.

According to court documents obtained by ESPN, the plaintiff alleges that Nacua made hateful remarks, including: “F**k all Jews.” Atiabi, who is Jewish, claims to have been deeply traumatized by these insults. This is not the first time the player has been linked to such incidents; he had already apologized in December for perpetuating offensive stereotypes during a podcast.

The case takes a physical turn as the lawsuit alleges violent biting. Nacua allegedly bit the plaintiff's shoulder severely, leaving a permanent circular scar, before attacking the thumb of a friend present at the scene with such force that she reportedly screamed in pain.

Amid allegations of extortion and a mega-contract on the horizon

The response from Nacua's camp was swift. His attorney, Levi McCathern, categorically denies these allegations, calling them pure fabrication. The defense claims to have video evidence contradicting the plaintiff's account and accuses her of attempted extortion. According to the lawyer, demands for several million dollars were reportedly made in exchange for Madison Atiabi's silence before the case became public.

This legal turmoil comes at a pivotal moment in the player's career. While the Seattle Seahawks have just made Jaxon Smith-Njigba the highest-paid wide receiver in history with an annual salary of $42 million, Nacua himself is eligible for a lucrative contract extension. A hearing is scheduled for April 14 to shed light on this story, which could jeopardize his financial future and his reputation in the league.

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