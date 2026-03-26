Kirk Cousins announces his plan for the 2026 season

Kirk Cousins NFL 2026: The 38-year-old veteran has made his intentions clear for the upcoming season.

Kirk Cousins has stated that he wants to continue his career and return to the field, regardless of the circumstances or the team that offers him an opportunity.

In an interview with Jon Gruden, the quarterback explained that he feels in top shape, especially after fully recovering from his Achilles tendon injury. He even claims to be in one of the best physical conditions he's been in in recent years.

Despite his age, Cousins remains a credible option in the NFL, capable of serving as a starter or backup depending on a team's needs.

The Kirk Cousins NFL 2026 situation comes amid a quarterback market that is relatively stable but still incomplete. Some teams may still be looking for a short-term solution.

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be a logical destination, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers. A potential retirement by Rodgers could open the door for Cousins to take on a starting role.

The Las Vegas Raiders represent another possibility, although their situation is different. The organization might prioritize developing a young quarterback, thereby limiting long-term prospects for a veteran.

A return to the Minnesota Vikings has long been discussed, but that option now appears to be off the table. The arrival of Kyler Murray has changed the landscape, as he now holds the starting quarterback position.

In this context, Cousins would have struggled to find a role that matched his ambitions, as he still seeks significant responsibilities on the field.

A veteran who remains competitive

Despite the uncertainties, Kirk Cousins' NFL 2026 remains a story to watch closely. His experience and ability to manage an offense make him an attractive option for several teams.

Even if he doesn't immediately secure a starting spot, he could still seize an opportunity during the season. Injuries and underperformance are part of the reality of the NFL, and teams often seek reliable solutions.

One thing is clear: Kirk Cousins has no intention of hanging up his cleats. His desire to return to the game speaks to his undiminished motivation, and he could still play a significant role in the league in 2026.

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