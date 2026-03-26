Here’s what Ivan Demidov’s next contract might look like

Starting July 1, Ivan Demidov will be eligible to sign a contract extension with the Canadiens.

Will it happen quickly this summer? Or will we have to wait before it becomes a reality, as was the case with Lane Hutson in 2025?

Who knows. But even if it's still a ways off, we're entitled to wonder what his next deal in Montreal will look like.

David Ettedgui, appearing on BPM Sports today, weighed in on the topic… saying we can expect Demidov's contract to resemble Hutson's, who signed for eight years and $70.8 million (equivalent to a salary of $8.85 million per season).

But Ettedgui also threw this out there: there's a scenario where Demidov signs for three to five years… and the goal, essentially, would be to allow him to secure an even more massive contract at the end of his next deal as the NHL salary cap rises.

That would give him time to prove himself and increase his contract value… even though everyone knows he's brimming with talent.

WHAT A GOAL BY IVAN DEMIDOV! 4-2 MONTREAL. pic.twitter.com/pUwFnLRHUN — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 25, 2026

Obviously, Kent Hughes will have a specific goal in mind.

He'll want Demidov to sign for as many years as possible… because the GM wants to secure the services of his young star for as long as possible.

But it will be interesting, that said, to see how the Russian plans to handle things on his end.

Will he, like Lane Hutson, want to sign a multi-year contract with the Canadiens in order to stay in Montreal? The fans love him, he fits in well with the team, and the Habs have a shot at winning the Stanley Cup: these are arguments that could convince him to sign a long (and lucrative) deal with the Canadiens.

On the other hand, maybe he'll want to capitalize on his value… because we know he's going to get even better before long. It's only a matter of time before we see him become a dominant player in the NHL, and maybe he'll want to be paid what he's worth, too.

But seeing others sign at a discount (and for the long term) like Caufield, Slaf, and Hutson might also encourage him to do the same. And I tend to believe that's what's going to happen…

In a nutshell

– I like that.

Mike Mike Mike It's Mike Bobblehead Night at RONA! It's Mike at RONA Bobblehead Night!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/qj01Pj3CWg — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 26, 2026

– That's right.

Juraj Slafkovský is having an incredible season pic.twitter.com/EJBZSAdWd3 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 26, 2026

– Yes.

The best place on earth The best place on earth#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/qCbKQvIuQa — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 26, 2026

– It's going to be a wild night in the NHL: