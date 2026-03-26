Bad news for the Alouettes’ head coach

The Saskatchewan Roughriders' triumph doesn't end with winning the Grey Cup.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Football League officially named Corey Mace Head Coach of the Year. A native of Port Moody, British Columbia, Mace is receiving this prestigious honor for the first time in his career, thereby solidifying his position as the undisputed leader in the league.

This award comes a few months after the Riders defeated the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 in November's championship game. The race for Coach of the Year mirrored that final, as Mace edged out Alouettes head coach Jason Maas, who had won the title in 2024. With 39 votes out of a possible 53, Corey Mace becomes the eighth coach in the Saskatchewan franchise's history to receive this honor, the first since 2018.

Statistical dominance and new honors for the Riders

Under the guidance of 40-year-old Mace, Saskatchewan posted a dominant 12-6 record, the best in the league during the regular season. The defensive statistics speak for themselves: the team allowed the fewest total points (22.7 per game) and rushing yards (76 per game) in the entire CFL. Offensively, the club was no slouch either, boasting the league's second-best net yardage.

Beyond Mace's success, the Roughriders also made history by receiving the inaugural Ted Goveia Award, recognizing excellence in football operations (scouting and leadership). This new trophy honors the former general manager of the Tiger-Cats, who tragically passed away last September. Finally, the exceptional leadership of businessman Ron Foxcroft was also recognized with the Hugh Campbell Award, rounding out a memorable gala evening for Canadian football.

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