A Japanese company is sponsoring the “field” at Dodger Stadium

Officially, the Dodgers haven't changed the name of their stadium. The legendary Dodger Stadium is still called that.

But the Dodgers announced that the field at Dodger Stadium (just the field) is now sponsored. The announcement was made yesterday, before the start of the regular season.

The field is now called Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. We can agree that even though the Dodgers haven't changed the name of their stadium, they've taken a step in that direction.

Uniqlo is a Japanese company. We know just how much the Dodgers have become Japan's team in recent years—thanks in large part to Shohei Ohtani—and this is another step in that direction.

A new beginning. Welcome to UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium! pic.twitter.com/GIjd8c34N2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 26, 2026

Is it a shame, from a baseball tradition standpoint, to see the Dodgers move a bit away from their stadium's traditional name? Yes, it is, to a certain extent.

But we know that, anyway, people are going to keep calling it Dodger Stadium. No one is going to say they're going to Uniqlo Field…

If you ask me, a team that spends so much to win (which too many teams are unwilling to do) has the right to seek funding elsewhere, without compromising the integrity of the sport in the process. It's a sound business decision, and most teams have a sponsored stadium anyway.

And as I said, I don't think it's going to change anything in the day-to-day lives of people in Los Angeles. It's just going to give more financial resources to a club that wants to win.

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