We know when the NFL will kick off its season

2026 NFL Season Kickoff: Seattle Seahawks — The league has confirmed that the upcoming regular season will kick off on September 9 at Lumen Field .

The Seattle Seahawks, the reigning Super Bowl champions, will have the honor of kicking off the season in front of their fans.

The NFL's official announcement thus confirms a well-established tradition: the defending champions open the season at home. Their opponent will be revealed later this spring when the full schedule is released.

This season opener is already generating a lot of interest, particularly due to the Seahawks' impressive run, which culminated in their second Super Bowl victory in February.

Alongside this opening game, the NFL is continuing its international expansion efforts. On September 10 (September 11 local time), the San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

This game, scheduled for the evening in the Eastern Time Zone, marks a new step in the league's global strategy to attract an international audience. Events like this help increase the visibility of American football outside the United States.

The choice of Seattle to open the 2026 season is no coincidence. In addition to their recent championship, the Seahawks represent a stable and competitive organization capable of capturing attention from the very start of the schedule.

Lumen Field, known for its electric atmosphere, will provide the perfect setting for this opening game. The fans there are renowned for their intensity, which promises an atmosphere worthy of the occasion.

As the NFL prepares to unveil its full schedule in the coming weeks, the Seattle Seahawks' 2026 season opener is already shaping up to be a key moment for football fans to watch.

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