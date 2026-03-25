VIDEO: Samuel Montembeault continues to display impeccable conduct

Right now, the Canadiens have too many players.

Offensively speaking, Patrik Laine is still surplus to requirements. Joe Veleno often is… and once again yesterday, the Quebec native was benched when Josh Anderson returned to the lineup.

Kirby Dach, meanwhile, is currently injured.

Defensively, Arber Xhekaj is losing the battle for the sixth defenseman spot to Jayden Struble. The latter doesn't seem likely to be dropped from the lineup anytime soon.

And of course, there's the situation in net.

Samuel Montembeault is still the extra goalie, the one in the stands. And unless he's dressed on Saturday to let a goalie get a good night's sleep in Carolina ahead of the next day's game, he's destined to remain in the #3 role.

Is it easy for him? Certainly not. It must be awful, to be honest.

But never mind that; just like Patrik Laine, Montembeault doesn't let on and does everything he can to avoid being a distraction within the team. Both guys are pros.

Yesterday, in a video posted by the Canadiens, we saw exactly how great of a teammate Monty is.

Like Doberman said, let's do it again on Thursday! Like the Doberman said, let's do it (again) on Thursday!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/T0khuzxaRh — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 25, 2026

In the locker room, we see Jakub Dobes, who stole his #1 spot, receiving the hair clipping as a reward for being named Player of the Game. And we see Monty, in the background, with a big smile.

He's standing, clapping, and smiling a lot more than the goalie who just snatched the win against the Hurricanes.

Even though it's clear this has been a tough year for Monty and even though we know he's in the final stretch of his time in Montreal, we can all agree that no one has ever criticized the player's attitude. And for good reason: he's a damn good guy.

We'll see this summer what the Habs do with him. But for now, the Quebec native is doing everything he can to stay in the background for the sake of his team's collective success.

In brief

– Time is running out in Michigan.

NEW: With a second consecutive regulation loss (at home), the Red Wings are running out of time to turn around their March slump https://t.co/LiSV3zMEDa — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) March 25, 2026

– Nothing too serious.

The Dodgers are going to need him. https://t.co/QueZhb4hB5 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 25, 2026

– Unbelievable.