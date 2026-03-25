Top 5: A Great Night for the CH in the Eastern Conference Standings

There was certainly plenty of action in the NHL last night.

There were 15 games played across the league!

The Canadiens won their game against the Hurricanes, but let's see what happened elsewhere in the NHL on Tuesday night:

The Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy race is heating up as the League now has five 40-goal scorers this season, including Cole Caufield, who netted his 44th goal and sits two behind Nathan MacKinnon (46) for the lead.#NHLStats: https://t.co/kgh3qKFmaL pic.twitter.com/xXpw7Jfa8k — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 25, 2026

1: A great night for the Habs in the Eastern Conference standings

Last night, the Canadiens won an important game. Especially considering that the Penguins, Islanders, Bruins, and Red Wings all lost.

The Habs, now with 88 points, are starting to build a solid lead in the standings. The Sens are at 85 points, the Wings are at 84 points… and the standings are as exciting as ever when you look at them:

There's still plenty of hockey left to play.

But the Habs understand that they need to win right now to improve the team's chances heading into the playoffs.

Because there are teams that keep surprising us, like the Penguins, the Blue Jackets, and the Bruins. We've entered the home stretch of the season… and every point really counts in the race for the playoffs.

2: Good night, Corey

The Lightning hosted the Wild last night.

And let's just say Corey Perry will remember this game… for all the wrong reasons. The Lightning veteran got into a fight with Michael McCarron and got absolutely crushed:

Michael McCarron lands a LETHAL uppercut on Corey Perry pic.twitter.com/lIESF1b9gA — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 24, 2026

Ouch!

The Lightning won 6-3, and Nikita Kucherov picked up an assist in the game.

That brings Kuch's total to… 104 points in his last 50 games. I'd love to tell you it's April 1st, but it's not.

The guy is truly on another level right now. And if he keeps producing like this… it'll be hard not to give him the Hart Trophy at the end of the season.

KUCH! KUCH! KUCH! What a historic run Kucherov has had over the past 50 games!!! pic.twitter.com/VRBeqEqBId — NHL (@NHL) March 25, 2026

3: Big night for Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid helped his team beat the Mammoth 5-2 last night.

The Oilers captain scored his 400th career goal in the National Hockey League:

400 A MILESTONE FOR MCDAVID! pic.twitter.com/VeGDI3Xbkt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 25, 2026

Want more?

Late in the game, the Oilers captain scored his second goal of the game to reach the 40-goal mark this season.

And his goal also earned him his 1,200th career point in the NHL. A great night for him:

MCDAVID 1,200 POINTS & 40TH GOAL OF THE SEASON OILERS WIN pic.twitter.com/wu2TIubURH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 25, 2026

The Oilers' win will do them good. Things haven't been going great in Edmonton lately… and the Oilers needed this win to solidify their spot in the Western Conference standings.

By the way, here's how the standings look in the Western Conference:

4: A Strong Debut in the NHL

Anton Frondell is seen as one of the most exciting prospects in the NHL.

And that was evident last night when he recorded an assist in his very first game in the Bettman League. He finished the night with one assist, two shots, two blocked shots, one hit, and 15:44 of ice time.

Not bad for a first game in the big leagues:

Anton Frondell in his debut: – 1 assist (primary)

– 2 shots–

5 shot attempts–

2 blocks–

1 hit–

15:44 TOIpic.twitter.com/xnXIerNhbp — BHF (@BlackhawksFocus) March 25, 2026

The Blackhawks gave the Canadiens a boost by beating the New York Islanders 4-3 in regulation.

That said, Patrick Roy's men now have a 5-5-0 record in their last ten games. Which, in reality, isn't ideal right now… especially since this is the most important time of the NHL season.

5: What are you doing, Pierre-Luc?

The Capitals were on the road in St. Louis last night and really had a crappy night.

Alex Ovechkin's team was dominated and lost the game 3-0. Getting shut out by one of the worst teams in the league can't be very satisfying…

But that's not what we'll remember about the game.

What we'll remember most is Pierre-Luc Dubois' dangerous hit, which got him ejected from the game after he delivered a dangerous check to Robert Thomas.

Why did he do that?

Pierre-Luc Dubois has received a match penalty for intent to injure Robert Thomas pic.twitter.com/SjP9H2zJbS — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 25, 2026

I don't know if Dubois was upset about losing, but actions like this have no place in the National Hockey League.

I can't wait to see if he gets suspended… and what his suspension will look like if the league steps up and punishes him properly.

Overtime

– Flames win.

Yegor Sharangovich finds the gap to lift the Flames to their fourth straight win! pic.twitter.com/LYdUzhKkO3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 25, 2026

– The future!

Two first overall picks.

One photo. pic.twitter.com/0CgEG7JS7t — NHL (@NHL) March 25, 2026

– Well done.

– A liability.

– I love it.

Stripes really wanted to join the scuffle at the start pic.twitter.com/2n88DWAa1w — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 25, 2026

– Nice.

Here's a fun fact: With two points tonight, William Nylander tied his father, Michael, in career points! pic.twitter.com/86H6YXFOZo — NHL (@NHL) March 25, 2026

– Lots of three-point nights in the NHL yesterday:

– Only two games tonight: