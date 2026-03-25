The NFL is planning to use replacement referees to avoid another fiasco like the “Fail Mary”

The National Football League anticipates a challenging scenario for the 2026 season and wants to avoid a repeat of a major controversy like the infamous “Fail Mary .”

With this in mind, the league is proposing a temporary rule change that would allow the video review center in New York to intervene to correct certain obvious errors made by officials on the field.

This measure would specifically address a potential labor dispute with the referees, as the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the officials' association is set to expire. The goal is clear: to preserve the integrity of the games, even if substitute referees are used.

A Direct Response to a Historic Controversy

The memory of the “Fail Mary” remains vivid in NFL history. During that controversial 2012 game, a touchdown awarded to the Seattle Seahawks against the Green Bay Packers sparked a wave of outrage across the country.

The league later acknowledged that the play should have been called back for offensive interference, which amplified the pressure on Commissioner Roger Goodell. The incident even caught the attention of President Barack Obama, hastening the end of the labor dispute with the referees.

An expanded role for the video review center

In its current proposal, the NFL seeks to grant more authority to the review center. The center would be able to correct “clear and obvious” errors regarding several types of penalties, including:

roughing the passer

face mask

pass interference

horse-collar tackles

unsportsmanlike conduct

The referee could also call uncalled infractions on the field, particularly during critical moments such as the final two minutes of a half or in overtime.

A new rule inspired by a recent incident

Another proposed change concerns the ability to eject a player for a flagrant act, even if no penalty was called on the play. This initiative follows an incident involving DK Metcalf, who was not ejected despite a controversial gesture toward a fan during a game.

With this rule, the league aims to address a gap and enable more consistent disciplinary action.

In addition, the NFL is proposing several technical adjustments, particularly regarding kickoffs. Teams will now be able to attempt an onside kick at any time, regardless of the score.

Other changes aim to address certain strategies deemed exploitable, particularly by adjusting the ball's position following certain penalties.

These proposals will be submitted to team owners at upcoming league meetings. To be adopted, they must receive the support of at least 24 of the 32 teams.

If approved, these measures could temporarily change how games are managed and limit major errors in exceptional situations.

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