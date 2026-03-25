“The guys love Arber Xhekaj: he’s the real deal”

Arber Xhekaj has just dropped to the club's #7 defenseman spot right before our eyes.

For the past few games, Jayden Struble has taken his place in the lineup. He's gaining confidence, and his coach has confidence in him, too.

Since he's playing with Lane Hutson and the team doesn't seem to want to break up the pairings… that keeps the door closed for the Sheriff in the short term.

Of course, things can change quickly. But Tony Marinaro is right to point out that last year, in the weeks leading up to the playoffs, it was the American who played more than the Canadian.

Struble also started the playoffs on the ice, not in the stands.

Everyone is aware that Xhekaj is going to be pushed out of the organization. It's practically inevitable when you look at it, at this point in his career.

But that doesn't change the fact that the player beloved by fans is also beloved by his teammates. Marinaro said it on the Sick Podcast: he's a true… and in the locker room, the guys appreciate him.

Is Arber Xhekaj no longer in the Canadiens' plans? @TonyMarinaro: “I would say that Xhekaj is not in the long-term plans… The Canadiens are deep on defense.” #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/7a4WJC3D0N — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) March 25, 2026

With all the guys pushing up the organizational ladder on defense, we can all agree that no one is falling off their chair to see that the Sheriff seems to be surplus to requirements in the long run.

You may or may not agree with how he's been developed or used in recent years, but the reality is clear: he's not the front office's favorite.

What the Habs will need to consider is that whoever eventually replaces Xhekaj will have to fit in with the group. The Habs have reserves who are committed to the team, and we mustn't disrupt the team's chemistry too much, which is part of the team's success.

But I'm sure the GM knows that and keeps it in mind.

In a nutshell

– Note.

⚽️ FC Supra has signed Calin Calaidjoglu and Alexandre

Marcoux to CPL-U SPORTS contracts. ⚽️ The club has also signed young players Eliakim Awonongbadje,

Isaiah Byer, Jolan Faury, and Alexander Makarova to development contracts. Players signing this type of agreement can… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 25, 2026

– Interesting.

Don Granato has been named head coach of the 2026 U.S. Men's National Team. #MensWorlds 🇺🇸 Details: https://t.co/bCXDRYA66k pic.twitter.com/TMvUQnrzDk — USA Hockey (@usahockey) March 25, 2026

– Must-read.