The Canadiens aren’t the only team in their division to have scouted Rasmus Ristolainen

At the NHL trade deadline, the Canadiens were looking to acquire a right-handed defenseman.

A player who would have strengthened the right side of the defense. A player who could have provided immediate help to the Habs.

Among the names circulating in Montreal was Rasmus Ristolainen. François Gagnon set Montreal ablaze on trade deadline day by saying that the Flyers would accept Patrik Laine in a trade for the big defenseman…

The Canadiens looked at Risto, but they aren't the only team in their division to have done so.

At least, according to Pierre LeBrun (Early Trading), the Sens also took a look at the player in question. The Sens wanted to improve their defense, but they weren't able to do so.

Pierre LeBrun: Hindsight is 20/20; looking back at the trade deadline, sources indicate the Senators were among a long list of teams that checked in with Philadelphia about Rasmus Ristolainen – Early Trading (3/24) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 25, 2026

Today, you could almost say it's a shame for the Senators.

Because, in reality, the Sens could really use him right now. Ottawa's defensive corps is in rough shape: the team has to play without five of its regular defensemen in the middle of a playoff race, and you know as well as I do that's not exactly ideal.

But, on the other hand, it's still good news for the Habs in a way.

The Senators are just three points behind the Canadiens in the Eastern Conference standings and are on a hot streak right now after winning their last four games.

With the addition of Ristolainen, they would likely have been even more dangerous…

Will the Sens regret not pushing harder to get Rasmus Ristolainen from Philly?

We'll find out in the coming weeks.

In a nutshell

– Well done.

Top 10 NHL scorers since the return from the Olympic break. pic.twitter.com/9yYp12QPIW — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 25, 2026

– Nice.

Not letting up on 'em ( : IG/mikechoipov) pic.twitter.com/Mye3wxVBnE — NHL (@NHL) March 25, 2026

– Yes.

The Habs are managing to adapt during gameshttps://t.co/XcWxopML3M — RDS (@RDSca) March 25, 2026

– Oh.