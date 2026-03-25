The Blue Jays have finalized their roster decisions

As you may know, the Blue Jays were still undecided about who would make up the 25th and 26th spots on their opening-day roster, but today they had to make their decisions.

Several reporters covering the team obtained information regarding the front office's decisions.

In the bullpen, the Blue Jays opted to keep Spencer Miles and send Chase Lee to Triple-A. Lee could have been sent to the minors, while Miles would have been returned to the Giants if he hadn't made the team. He was selected in the fifth round of last December's draft.

The Blue Jays took the “easy” route in terms of roster moves, but Miles deserves it. He has earned his spot on John Schneider's team.

Rule 5 pick Spencer Miles made the Blue Jays' opening day roster, a source tells me and @shidavidi — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 25, 2026

Among the hitters, the club chose the biggest name: Davis Schneider made the roster at the expense of Leo Jimenez. The latter has less Major League experience than Schneider.

But since Jimenez couldn't be sent to the minors, he was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays, who now risk losing him to another organization.

Blue Jays have designated INF Leo Jimenez for assignment, per source. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 25, 2026

The Blue Jays chose to keep the left fielder and second baseman over a depth player at shortstop. This proves that they like Babe Schneider's bat off the bench.

I imagine the Blue Jays tried to trade Jimenez before releasing him. And that could still happen, by the way.

So the Blue Jays must figure that the depth in Buffalo, in Triple-A, will be sufficient if they need to replace an Andres Gimenez or an Ernie Clement in case of injury.

It's all pretty interesting.

PMLB

The Blue Jays believe their payroll is sustainable.

Asked whether the Blue Jays can sustain a substantial payroll, Mark Shapiro said: “The question is best answered by the precedent … the desire from ownership is to win.” — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 25, 2026

The Blue Jays want World Baseball Classic games and an All-Star Game.

The #BlueJays‘ hopes to host an All-Star Game have been put on hold, Mark Shapiro said, due to factors like the 2028 Olympics. He made it clear Toronto will host an ASG soon though—it's just a matter of when — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) March 25, 2026

Would the Blue Jays be interested in hosting WBC games? Mark Shapiro's answer: “Yes.” “We've expressed that interest,” he said. “It'd be great for the city.” — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 25, 2026

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