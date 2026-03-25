The Blue Jays have finalized their roster decisions

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Blue Jays have finalized their roster decisions
Credit: X

As you may know, the Blue Jays were still undecided about who would make up the 25th and 26th spots on their opening-day roster, but today they had to make their decisions.

Several reporters covering the team obtained information regarding the front office's decisions.

In the bullpen, the Blue Jays opted to keep Spencer Miles and send Chase Lee to Triple-A. Lee could have been sent to the minors, while Miles would have been returned to the Giants if he hadn't made the team. He was selected in the fifth round of last December's draft.

The Blue Jays took the “easy” route in terms of roster moves, but Miles deserves it. He has earned his spot on John Schneider's team.

Among the hitters, the club chose the biggest name: Davis Schneider made the roster at the expense of Leo Jimenez. The latter has less Major League experience than Schneider.

But since Jimenez couldn't be sent to the minors, he was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays, who now risk losing him to another organization.

The Blue Jays chose to keep the left fielder and second baseman over a depth player at shortstop. This proves that they like Babe Schneider's bat off the bench.

I imagine the Blue Jays tried to trade Jimenez before releasing him. And that could still happen, by the way.

So the Blue Jays must figure that the depth in Buffalo, in Triple-A, will be sufficient if they need to replace an Andres Gimenez or an Ernie Clement in case of injury.

It's all pretty interesting.

PMLB
  • The Blue Jays believe their payroll is sustainable.
  • The Blue Jays want World Baseball Classic games and an All-Star Game.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!