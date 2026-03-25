Rumors are swirling around Maxx Crosby

The Maxx Crosby saga continues to keep the NFL on the edge of its seat.

With the offseason in full swing, the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive star finds himself at the center of persistent speculation. Although a major trade with the Baltimore Ravens recently fell through, the phone hasn't stopped ringing in the Nevada front office.

The Raiders, currently reevaluating their future, aren't ruling out a trade, but they won't sell off their best player on the cheap. Crosby, one of the league's most fearsome pass rushers, commands a massive market value that is currently deterring several suitors. The price set by Las Vegas remains the main sticking point: the franchise is demanding a package of draft picks and active players that no team has yet agreed to part with.

Crosby's health: the X-factor of the 2026 NFL Draft

Beyond financial and compensation demands, the medical aspect weighs heavily in the balance. Following knee surgery, Crosby's physical condition is under intense scrutiny by opposing scouts. It is this uncertainty that reportedly caused the Ravens to back out at the last minute. For an NFL trade to materialize, a franchise will need solid assurances regarding the defender's mobility and strength.

Yet time is running out. With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, the Raiders might be tempted to take action to maximize their rebuild. While Crosby has often proclaimed his loyalty to the organization, the economic realities of professional football could force an imminent split. Between the player's desire to win now and Las Vegas' long-term strategy, the conclusion of this saga promises to be electric.

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