Passion MLB’s 2026 Predictions: Individual Awards

After making predictions for the six Major League Baseball divisions, as well as the playoffs and the World Series, it's now time to look ahead to the individual awards in 2026.

Although a lot can happen in the next six months, our columnists have offered their best predictions for the upcoming Manfred League awards.

So, without further ado, here's what the 2026 awards landscape will look like through the eyes of Passion MLB.

Among rookies, Konor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League and Kevin McGoniggle of the Detroit Tigers in the American League seem to have a slight edge to win the title in their respective leagues.

As for managers, Dan Wilson of the Seattle Mariners is the clear favorite to be named Manager of the Year in the American League, while Craig Counsell of the Chicago Cubs holds a slight edge in the National League.

As for the Cy Young Award, Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox appears poised to unseat Tarik Skubal, while Paul Skenes of the Pirates is by far the favorite to repeat his feats from last year.

Finally, the MVP awards could once again go to New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers “unicorn” Shohei Ohtani.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.