NFL: Here’s TSN’s latest mock draft

As the 2026 National Football League Draft approaches, projections continue to shift, but certain trends are becoming clearer.

In his latest mock draft, analyst Field Yates keeps Fernando Mendoza at the top of the list, while Canadian Akheem Mesidor is projected to be selected in the top 15 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This scenario reflects both the teams' needs and the value of the prospects, against a backdrop marked by recent moves in the free-agent market and several major trades.

Mendoza stands out as the obvious No. 1 pick

According to Yates, the draft would effectively begin at the second pick, as the Las Vegas Raiders' selection of Fernando Mendoza appears all but certain. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback impresses with his accuracy, arm strength, and ability to perform in clutch moments.

The Raiders have reportedly already begun building around him, notably by strengthening their offensive line. Mendoza will, however, need to adapt to certain realities of the professional game, particularly more frequent use as a pocket passer.

On the Canadian side, Akheem Mesidor continues to climb the draft projections. The defensive end from the University of Miami is projected to be selected 15th overall by the Buccaneers, a team looking to bolster its pass rush.

A former interior lineman, Mesidor has transformed his game to become a formidable pass rusher. His performance in the recent college playoffs, with 5.5 sacks in four games, has solidified his reputation among scouts.

Despite being slightly older than the average prospect, his raw talent and adaptability make him a logical choice in the top 15.

This simulation also highlights a clear trend: teams are prioritizing defense early in the first round. Players like David Bailey, Arvell Reese, and Sonny Styles could all be selected quickly.

The New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans, in particular, are looking to shore up their defensive lines, illustrating the growing importance of pressure on the quarterback in the modern NFL.

A draft still far from set in stone

Despite these projections, several factors could still shake things up. Pro days, injuries, and potential trades will continue to influence the draft order and teams' selections.

Some teams, such as the Denver Broncos or the Indianapolis Colts, which lack first-round picks, could also try to maneuver their way back up the draft order.

One thing remains certain: as the event approaches, the scenarios become clearer, but surprises are inevitable.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.