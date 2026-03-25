MLB in Brief: Cubs Podcast | Progress at Olympic Stadium

Cubs Podcast

David Ross and Anthony Rizzo want to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the World Series in a big way. It's called The Lovable Reunion.

This is very cool: 10 years after the Chicago Cubs won the World Series and broke the curse, David Ross and Anthony Rizzo, two of their heroes, are launching a podcast with @TheVolumeSports where they talk with the most integral people to the championship. https://t.co/6TiCl9YOnE — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 25, 2026

Progress at Olympic Stadium

The technical ring is installed.

The technical ring is fully installed. Everything was custom-made. @parcolympique pic.twitter.com/rb1ZYS3vG6 — Jeremy Filosa 🎙 (@JeremyFilosa) March 25, 2026

Well done

The Blue Jays have modernized their stadium once again.

First looks inside the new Rogers Terrace: They're still putting the finishing touches on this space. But it looks incredible. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zRXOQomVQB — Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) March 25, 2026

Alek Manoah (fingernail) on the injured list

It's off to a rough start.

The Angels placed Alek Manoah (fingernail) and Grayson Rodriguez (shoulder fatigue) on the IL today. Tough start to the season. — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) March 25, 2026

Contract details

Pete Crow-Armstrong has a $5 million signing bonus.

Details of Pete Crow-Armstrong's 6-year, $115 million contract extension:

Signing Bonus: $5 million

2027: $10M

2028: $10M

2029: $10M

2030: $20M

2031: $30M

2032: $30M

Escalators:

Base salary in 2031 increases by:

$2,000,000 for each MVP award in 2027–2030 ($1,000,000 if 2nd or 3rd;… — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 25, 2026

A Gift from Joey Votto

He gave a street clock to the people of Cincinnati.

Joey Votto has always been one of my favorite players in the league to talk to. He's insightful and authentic, and he always seemed to appreciate the fans and the game. This gift from him to Cincinnati is awesome – and so very him. https://t.co/BCAQlVdnyP — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 25, 2026

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