Juan Soto couldn’t resist commenting on a Yankees video

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Juan Soto couldn&#8217;t resist commenting on a Yankees video
Credit: MLB

It's about time Juan Soto moved on.

The former Yankee, as we know, was open to the possibility of extending his stay in the Bronx. You might even think that was his heart's desire, deep down.

But Steve Cohen's buddies—who gave him money and bought his mom some rags—convinced Scott Boras to send his client across town.

He's always looked like a guy who regretted his decision. Seeing the Mets miss the playoffs in 2025 certainly didn't help.

But now Soto, who has already openly said he misses hitting alongside Aaron Judge, has added fuel to the fire by commenting on a Yankees video on social media.

You couldn't make this stuff up. And that's even though the comment has since been deleted.

Basically, the Yankees posted a two-minute video to set the stage for the 2026 season. And in the video (which Soto apparently took the time to watch), we see the Mets slugger getting struck out.

Is this a coincidence? Surely not. But never mind that, Soto still chose to voice his thoughts in the comments.

He wrote “rent free” with emojis. It's an expression meaning he doesn't have to pay rent to live in his former team's head. It means he believes the Yankees can't move on… even though it's clear who can't turn the page.

I recommend that Soto take a deep breath and move on. He gains NOTHING by playing these games instead of focusing on helping his club win over the next 14 years.

PMLB
  • Yu Darvish will help the Padres save money while he recovers.
  • The Blue Jays' roster.
  • The same left fielder (Heliot Ramos) for two Opening Day games in a row: a first for SF since Barry Bonds.
  • Who will buy the Padres?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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