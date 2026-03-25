Juan Soto couldn’t resist commenting on a Yankees video

It's about time Juan Soto moved on.

The former Yankee, as we know, was open to the possibility of extending his stay in the Bronx. You might even think that was his heart's desire, deep down.

But Steve Cohen's buddies—who gave him money and bought his mom some rags—convinced Scott Boras to send his client across town.

He's always looked like a guy who regretted his decision. Seeing the Mets miss the playoffs in 2025 certainly didn't help.

But now Soto, who has already openly said he misses hitting alongside Aaron Judge, has added fuel to the fire by commenting on a Yankees video on social media.

You couldn't make this stuff up. And that's even though the comment has since been deleted.

Juan Soto comments on the Yankees' Opening Day hype post on Instagram after a clip shows Max Fried striking him out: “😂😂😂 rent free” pic.twitter.com/6nJEGGXykb — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) March 25, 2026

Basically, the Yankees posted a two-minute video to set the stage for the 2026 season. And in the video (which Soto apparently took the time to watch), we see the Mets slugger getting struck out.

Is this a coincidence? Surely not. But never mind that, Soto still chose to voice his thoughts in the comments.

He wrote “rent free” with emojis. It's an expression meaning he doesn't have to pay rent to live in his former team's head. It means he believes the Yankees can't move on… even though it's clear who can't turn the page.

I recommend that Soto take a deep breath and move on. He gains NOTHING by playing these games instead of focusing on helping his club win over the next 14 years.

PMLB

Yu Darvish will help the Padres save money while he recovers.

Yu Darvish is expected to go on the restricted list as he recovers from elbow surgery, which could save the Padres significant money, per @Alden_Gonzalez. Teams are not required to pay players while they're on the restricted list. pic.twitter.com/LXaqzxz8ll — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 25, 2026

The Blue Jays' roster.

Blue Jays opening day roster below, with moves to pare down:

▪️ Jose Berrios (stress fracture), Shane Bieber (elbow inflammation), Yimi Garcia (right elbow ulnar nerve and AC joint surgery), Trey Yesavage (shoulder impingement) to 15-day IL

▪️Anthony Santander (left shoulder… pic.twitter.com/bpkm2Ol3OW — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 25, 2026

The same left fielder (Heliot Ramos) for two Opening Day games in a row: a first for SF since Barry Bonds.

SF Giants' infamous Opening Day streak ends after 19 years https://t.co/JVRK1LTryV pic.twitter.com/R8ZPmURMbq — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 25, 2026

Who will buy the Padres?

News: Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores is leading one of the final four groups bidding for the Padres, who could end up selling for more than $3.5 billion, sources tell @TheAthletic. Story with @Ken_Rosenthal: https://t.co/VQw1neT2zT — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) March 25, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.