Daulton Varsho: We’re in for a big season

Daulton Varsho is becoming less and less of a polarizing figure in Toronto.

In 2023, when he first arrived in town, he wasn't exactly stellar. He was mostly compared to Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in Arizona, who led the D-backs to the World Series.

But since then, things have settled down in the desert, and Varsho has taken off in the City of Kings. Last year, he was clearly on a roll offensively—and he continues to excel defensively.

Without the injuries in 2025, his stats would have been truly outstanding. 20 home runs and 55 RBIs in 71 games—that's a solid performance.

Clearly, the young man will look to build on that in 2026. He wants to stay healthy, he wants to help the Blue Jays take it to the next level… and he's fighting for a contract, as he'll be a free agent in a year.

If he can play on a regular basis and avoid the injured list, we can expect a big season from him.

How looming free agency could spark a monster season for the Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho, from @longleysunsport https://t.co/msfW7CPaF3 pic.twitter.com/BdL0uULzxE — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) March 24, 2026

I know spring training numbers are what they are. But this spring, Varsho has hit five home runs (plus one in a recent intrasquad game) and driven in 14 runs in 50 plate appearances with the Grapefruits. He's also batting .380.

Nothing too serious.

I don't think Varsho, who doesn't have to be the face of the Blue Jays (far from it), is unhappy playing behind the team's big names. He can do his thing and help move the team in the right direction.

If he gets the right offer on the table from the Blue Jays, I wouldn't be surprised to see him accept it.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.