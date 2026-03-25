Carey Price thinks Jacob Fowler reminds him of himself on the ice

The Canadiens have been searching for their next goaltender of the future ever since Carey Price's last game. Let's just say it hasn't been easy in recent seasons.

However, we might be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with young Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler. Speaking of the latter, Carey Price sees a bit of himself in him at the same age.

He revealed this during his appearance on Julie Petry and Cat Toffoli's Never Offside podcast.

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As they say in the trade: No pressure, kid!

We're talking about a goaltender who not only made it to the NHL after being drafted fifth overall, but more importantly, a goaltender who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in a few years.

There's a similarity between Carey Price's style and Jacob Fowler's. Both goalies play with composure in front of their net.

While Dobes pulls off Tim Thomas-style acrobatics to make saves, Fowler often stays planted on his feet and gives the impression of perfect calm.

Much like a certain Carey Price.

What's interesting is that Price explained on the podcast that he's spoken with Fowler a few times. We already knew the two men had called each other after Fowler's recall in December.

What's new this time is that we learned Price's door is always open for Fowler. He wants to help the young goaltender and has even given him his phone number in case he needs help or advice in the future.

It's great to see a player who no longer even plays for the team remain a mentor to the young players.

Yet another reason for Habs fans to love Carey Price!

In a nutshell

– Wow.

Team photo (but really a family photo) Team photo (but make it a family photo)#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gHwNXwxPuU — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 25, 2026

– Sad news.

Laurent Dauphin will be out for 4 weeks, which should take him right up to the start of the playoffs. Unfortunately, this takes away any chance he had of winning the scoring title. https://t.co/l9oCaaIVp8 — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 25, 2026

– That's sad.