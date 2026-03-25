Canadiens vs. Hurricanes in the playoffs: “That’s the team I’d like to face”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Canadiens vs. Hurricanes in the playoffs: “That’s the team I’d like to face”
Credit: Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

Yesterday, the Canadiens beat the Hurricanes at the Bell Centre.

Was it easy? No. After a few minutes of play, you would have sworn the Canadiens had handed out hockey jerseys to guys who had never played in the NHL.

But things turned around. The Habs got back on track.

In fact, the Canadiens were able to get back on track by exploiting the Hurricanes' weaknesses. And the Metropolitan Division team does have a few weaknesses, after all.

Carolina is at the top of its division… but we're not talking about a “division of death.” The Hurricanes don't exactly have a perfect team either.

Because the team has weaknesses, players in the wrong positions, and a history of failing to advance to the next round in the playoffs, Pierre McGuire thinks they'd be the ideal opponent for the Habs in the playoffs. It's the team he'd want to face if he were the Habs.

He discussed this on Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast.

It's true that the team has weaknesses. It's true that the Habs are capable of beating the Hurricanes more easily than the Lightning or the Sabres, for example.

I have no problem with him saying that. It's perfectly fine.

But you know that, in life, whoever chooses gets the short end of the stick. Analysts and fans may have their preferences, but it's clear that the Habs players just have to try to win.

And if that keeps them in the top 3 of their division, so be it.

(Credit: Screenshot / NHL.com)

It's very possible that the Habs will finish as one of the two wild-card teams in the East—and that wouldn't be the end of the world. But the goal has to be to stay in the top three in the Atlantic.

Otherwise, that would be a… mediocre mindset.


In a nutshell

– Heads up, CF Montréal fans.

– Interesting.

– Sad news.

– Pierre-Luc Dubois will not face additional punishment.

– I'm going to grab my loose change from the bottom of the drawer and I'll be right back.

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