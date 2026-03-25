Canadiens vs. Hurricanes in the playoffs: “That’s the team I’d like to face”

Yesterday, the Canadiens beat the Hurricanes at the Bell Centre.

Was it easy? No. After a few minutes of play, you would have sworn the Canadiens had handed out hockey jerseys to guys who had never played in the NHL.

But things turned around. The Habs got back on track.

In fact, the Canadiens were able to get back on track by exploiting the Hurricanes' weaknesses. And the Metropolitan Division team does have a few weaknesses, after all.

Carolina is at the top of its division… but we're not talking about a “division of death.” The Hurricanes don't exactly have a perfect team either.

Because the team has weaknesses, players in the wrong positions, and a history of failing to advance to the next round in the playoffs, Pierre McGuire thinks they'd be the ideal opponent for the Habs in the playoffs. It's the team he'd want to face if he were the Habs.

He discussed this on Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast.

Pierre McGuire wants the Habs to play the Hurricanes in the playoffs “Bring it on! That's the team I'd want to play” #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/c8iUdzKuy6 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) March 25, 2026

It's true that the team has weaknesses. It's true that the Habs are capable of beating the Hurricanes more easily than the Lightning or the Sabres, for example.

I have no problem with him saying that. It's perfectly fine.

But you know that, in life, whoever chooses gets the short end of the stick. Analysts and fans may have their preferences, but it's clear that the Habs players just have to try to win.

And if that keeps them in the top 3 of their division, so be it.

It's very possible that the Habs will finish as one of the two wild-card teams in the East—and that wouldn't be the end of the world. But the goal has to be to stay in the top three in the Atlantic.

Otherwise, that would be a… mediocre mindset.

In a nutshell

– Heads up, CF Montréal fans.

#CFMTL practice at Marie-Victorin, Wednesday, March 25. 1. Fabian Herbers, who stayed at Nutrilait yesterday, is here. However, he is still training separately from the group. 2. Matty Longstaff is NOT here. He stayed at Nutrilait with Brayan Vera. Sunusi Ibrahim isn't… pic.twitter.com/0ySvY2Aift — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 25, 2026

– Interesting.

The technical ring has been fully assembled. Everything was custom-made. @parcolympique pic.twitter.com/rb1ZYS3vG6 — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) March 25, 2026

– Sad news.

The #OHL is saddened to learn of the passing of Jacob Winterton following a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 25. A member of the @FlintFirebirds and @Oshawa_Generals, the league extends its thoughts and condolences to the Winterton family, as well as Jacob's friends… pic.twitter.com/H30bz22DUF — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) March 25, 2026

– Pierre-Luc Dubois will not face additional punishment.

No supplemental discipline expected for Caps forward Pierre-Luc Dubois following his match penalty from last night against St. Louis. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) March 25, 2026

– I'm going to grab my loose change from the bottom of the drawer and I'll be right back.