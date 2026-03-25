Benjamin St-Juste explains why he signed with Green Bay

The NFL free-agent market has delivered its verdict on Benjamin St-Juste.

The Montreal-born cornerback didn't keep anyone in suspense for long: he has agreed to terms with the legendary Green Bay Packers on a two-year contract worth $10 million.

After four seasons in Washington and a notable stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, the 28-year-old is starting a new chapter with the “Cheeseheads.” Despite interest from a dozen teams, St-Juste's choice quickly settled on Wisconsin. His priorities were clear: to join an organization with a winning culture and an environment conducive to excellence.

Playing alongside Micah Parsons at Lambeau Field

What truly tipped the scales was the team's consistent competitiveness. The Packers don't just participate; they aim for the top. The recent acquisition of defensive superstar Micah Parsons also weighed heavily on the Quebec native's decision. For a cornerback, playing behind such a quarterback hunter is a golden opportunity to rack up interceptions.

“I'd rather play on a dominant team for a few dollars less than struggle against the tide somewhere else,” said the former Old Montreal Spartans player.

Between historic tradition and Siberian climate

Moving from the glitz of Los Angeles to the quiet of Green Bay might scare some, but not St-Juste. Passionate about football history, he sees his arrival at Lambeau Field as a return to his roots. For him, the “Friday Night Lights” atmosphere of this city that lives and breathes for its team is a major advantage for staying focused on his athletic goals.

As for Wisconsin's legendary cold, the Montrealer finds it amusing: after 19 years in Quebec, snow and frost are part of his DNA. This bet on himself, initiated last year with a modest contract, is finally paying off and confirms his place among the league's defensive elite.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.