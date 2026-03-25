An offensive lineman signs with the Alouettes: Alexandre

The Montreal Alouettes front office continues to lay the groundwork for the 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) season.

The club has officially announced the acquisition of a major reinforcement to protect its quarterback: Canadian offensive lineman Sage Doxtater.

This isn't just a depth move; it's the arrival of a true force of nature in the Montreal locker room. Standing six feet seven inches tall and weighing in at 343 pounds, Doxtater brings an imposing physical presence that may have been missing from Jason Maas's lineup.

A former second-round pick of the Toronto Argonauts in 2021, the 27-year-old arrives with a significant amount of experience. In 2025, he proved his reliability in Toronto by playing in 11 games, all of which he started at left guard. His ability to stabilize the offensive line will be a major asset for the Sparrows.

A North American career spanning the NFL, XFL, and CFL

What makes Sage Doxtater's profile so intriguing is the diversity of his professional journey. Hailing from the Oneida Thames First Nation in Ontario, the lineman traveled across the continent before settling in Quebec.

In 2022, he got a taste of the world's elite by joining the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad in the NFL. The following year, he honed his skills in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks, where he started five games as the left blocker. This versatility between the guard and blocker positions offers valuable tactical flexibility to the Alouettes' coaching staff.

By signing Doxtater, Montreal ensures not only that it protects its offensive assets but also that it meets the Canadian player quota with top-tier talent. The arrival of this 27-year-old veteran marks a key milestone in preparations for the 2026 training camp.

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