Alexis Lafrenière: Artemi Panarin’s departure may have saved his career

Alexis Lafrenière is already in his sixth NHL season. That said, the Quebec native, who was selected first overall in the 2020 draft, has yet to establish himself as a true top-tier player in the NHL.

He has never scored more than 28 goals or tallied more than 57 points in a single season.

However, there have been some encouraging signs in recent weeks. In fact, what we're seeing is that since Artemi Panarin's departure for Los Angeles, Lafrenière has really been making his mark in New York.

In fact, following his 15th game without Panarin tonight, Lafrenière has tallied nine goals and 18 points (he added an assist following the post below) since the Russian's departure. And that makes him the Rangers' leading scorer during this stretch.

In a lost season for the Blue Shirts, seeing Lafrenière emerge in this way is a source of reassurance for the club.

Alexis Lafrenière since Panarin was traded to LA: 15 games•

9 goals•

17 points (93-point pace)

• 36 shots (2nd on Rangers)

• leads New York in points The best forward on New York. pic.twitter.com/1O675RDckB — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) March 26, 2026

Remember that this year, Lafrenière is in the very first season of a seven-year deal worth $7.45 million per year. That's big money… but it clearly showed just how much confidence the team had in him.

And clearly, they were right to do so: placing him in an offensive leadership role within the team has helped him take off.

Of course, we need to be cautious because the sample size is still fairly small. That said, when you look at the big picture, it's clear that giving him major responsibilities—especially on the power play—is helping him become the player we envisioned when he was drafted first overall.

It's still a bit early to say with certainty that Panarin's departure saved his career… but it's starting to be time to start thinking about it.

Quick Thoughts

– I'd be surprised. But you never know.

Michael Hage headed straight to Montreal to finish the season? Not so fast, according to the Snake! #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @alavoiemartel pic.twitter.com/CySVTDUYF6 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) March 25, 2026

– The Rocket loses in a shootout.

Final score

Final score pic.twitter.com/mYx2A0xsIU — x – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) March 26, 2026

– The Victoire defeats the Frost.