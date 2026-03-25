24th comeback victory: the other times, it led to a Stanley Cup

It may not have started off in the most glorious way, but the Habs won yesterday.

Let's be honest: after 20 minutes of play, it would have been a stretch to predict a Canadiens win. The team was playing so poorly that you'd think they were having a rough day.

But the guys rallied and ended up winning 5-2.

They have Jakub Dobes to thank. The goalie may have let in two goals on the first eight shots he faced, but let's be honest: he was the only one really playing.

He was unbeatable after that and finished the game with 41 saves on 43 shots. Without him, the Canadiens wouldn't have been able to pull off the win.

He made the kind of saves that give the team confidence… which is important. That hasn't always been the case this season, but yesterday, those two points in the standings are thanks to #75.

And now there's no doubt about it: Jakub Dobes would be the #1 goalie if the playoffs were to start tomorrow morning. He has 23 of the team's 39 wins this year. Samuel Montembeault has ten, and Jacob Fowler has six.

The goalie's performances gave the offense time to get going. And when it happened… it happened.

Cole Caufield scored once (or twice, depending on how you want to tell the story) to bring his goal total to 44. His buddy Juraj Slafkovsky would love to give him back his goal (which was originally credited to the scorer), but that's just not how it works.

Juraj Slafkovsky apologized to Cole Caufield for touching the puck on what would have been his 45th goal. Slafkovsky added with a laugh, “Cole had just done such a great celebration, I didn't want to ruin it.” @RDSca — Eric Leblanc (@eleblancRDS) March 25, 2026

With the score at 2-0 in favor of the Hurricanes, it was the top-6 guys who stepped up. Oliver Kapanen, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky put the Canadiens ahead, then Ivan Demidov pulled his hands out of… Tuesday to give them some breathing room.

What a talent, that one.

Jake Evans, known for his defensive play, drove the final nail into the Hurricanes' coffin by scoring into an empty net.

No, I wasn't disappointed that Cole Caufield didn't get his chance on the empty net. Those kinds of tests shouldn't happen in a playoff race…

This brings the Canadiens' total to no fewer than 24 comebacks this season to win a game. I don't know how many gray hairs that's giving Martin St-Louis, but anyway.

24 times in a single season is a franchise record. In 1992–1993 and 1975–1976 (two Stanley Cup years), there were also 24 such wins.

The @CanadiensMTL rallied to their 24th comeback win of the season and opened up a two-point cushion over the Bruins for third place in the Atlantic Division.#NHLStats: https://t.co/kgh3qKFmaL pic.twitter.com/gRgXrd1H8H — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 25, 2026

Will the 2025-2026 Canadiens also win the Stanley Cup? Will the team claim its 25th title in the coming months and its 25th comeback win in the coming weeks? It's impossible to say.

But this team refuses to give up, which is a great trait to have.

The team had a good night (both on the ice at the Bell Centre and seeing the results elsewhere in the East), and several factors help explain why.

So, what else do I take away from yesterday's game?

1. Despite the Habs' 19 shots (compared to 43, I'll remind you) in the game, the offense stepped up. That's the formula the Habs need to follow until the defense improves.

And for that, we know it will likely take until this summer.

2. Jayden Struble got 14 minutes of ice time. His pairing (with Lane Hutson) wasn't perfect, but he's solidifying his spot ahead of Arber Xhekaj in the defensive pecking order.

The latter had better be patient, I think.

Looks like Knuckles having a chat with Arber. Probably sharing some wisdom with the kid; telling him to keep his chin up & continue working hard! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6XBHp1Msj8 — The Curfew Boys: A Montreal Canadiens Podcast (@TheCurfewBoys) March 24, 2026

3. Quebec chickens will have to watch their backs because their wings will be in high demand. Five goals by the Canadiens is fun for everyone… except them.

Unlike Jakub Dobes, they can't say “it's okay” this morning.

4. Nathan MacKinnon has 46 goals this season. He is Cole Caufield's biggest obstacle in his race for the Maurice Richard Trophy, awarded to the league's leading goal-scorer.

Caufield doesn't have to worry about Mack in his race to 50 goals, though, as he's six away from the mark.

Anyway, over his last 12 games, Little Cole will need to focus more on helping the Canadiens make the playoffs rather than thinking about the 50-goal mark. Slaf too, for that matter… #ShootWhenYouHaveToShoot

In any case, playing well across the entire 200-foot rink inevitably leads to goals. Caufield's forecheck right before his goal yesterday is a good example.

overtime

Today is team photo day at the Bell Centre. Practice will take place in Montreal (at 11:30 a.m.) rather than on the South Shore for that reason.

Remember that tomorrow, the Blue Jackets will be at the Bell Centre. And on Friday, the Montreal team will fly to Nashville for their Saturday night game.