Word on the street: Sidney Crosby could stay in Pittsburgh for a long time yet

Good old Sidney Crosby doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Oh no!

At 38, the Pittsburgh Penguins star has racked up a total of 63 points (28 goals) in 59 games this season. Crosby is still in top form and capable of producing at a pretty high level.

That's why the word is spreading within the Penguins organization right now: The Kid could stay in Pittsburgh for a long time yet.

Josh Yohe (The Athletic) wrote about this in an article and noted that the Penguins seem confident they can keep him in town for a while because he's not close to retiring:

He has one year left on his contract, but I haven't yet spoken to anyone close to Crosby who thinks next season will be his last in the NHL. – Josh Yohe

Josh Yohe: Re Penguins: There is a belief within the organization that Sidney Crosby might stick around for a while; One year is left on his contract, but I've yet to speak with anyone close to Crosby who thinks next season will be his last in the NHL – The Athletic (3/17) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 24, 2026

Earlier today, we also learned that Kyle Dubas has no intention of trading Erik Karlsson this summer.

The possibility had been raised recently… but the Penguins' GM wants to continue building his team with Karlsson as a key piece.

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas has confirmed that veteran defenseman Erik Karlsson will not be traded this summer. While Karlsson remains under contract through next year at a cap hit of $10 million, he is owed a $6 million signing bonus on July 1 of this year and just $1.5 million in remaining… pic.twitter.com/WFPjB1lDy5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 24, 2026

In all of this, it's also worth noting that while some believed this would be Evgeni Malkin's final season in the NHL, that may not be the case either, as there are rumors suggesting he'll be back for the 2026-27 season.

Even though he'll turn 40 next July, the Russian is still a key player in Pittsburgh… having racked up 52 points in just 50 games this season with the Penguins.

We could therefore expect Kyle Dubas to keep his core intact heading into next season to give Crosby a chance to win another Stanley Cup. The Penguins are in a playoff spot as of this writing, and clearly, they want to keep pushing to ensure the team remains competitive in 2026-27.

Quick Take

– I'm going with Makar.

Who takes the Norris? I'm going with Werenski. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 24, 2026

– Impressive.

Stat of the Day👇 With at least two goals in the next five games, Cole Caufield would become the first player in Canadiens history since Stéphane Richer in 1989-90 to score 10 goals in a calendar month more than once in a single season. He… pic.twitter.com/23CDjFxBw0 — Alexis Lavoie-Martel (@alavoiemartel) March 24, 2026

– Radu!

– For those following the KHL: