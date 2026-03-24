Word on the street: Sidney Crosby could stay in Pittsburgh for a long time yet

Marc-Olivier Cook
Word on the street: Sidney Crosby could stay in Pittsburgh for a long time yet
Credit: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Good old Sidney Crosby doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Oh no!

At 38, the Pittsburgh Penguins star has racked up a total of 63 points (28 goals) in 59 games this season. Crosby is still in top form and capable of producing at a pretty high level.

That's why the word is spreading within the Penguins organization right now: The Kid could stay in Pittsburgh for a long time yet.

Josh Yohe (The Athletic) wrote about this in an article and noted that the Penguins seem confident they can keep him in town for a while because he's not close to retiring:

He has one year left on his contract, but I haven't yet spoken to anyone close to Crosby who thinks next season will be his last in the NHL. – Josh Yohe

Earlier today, we also learned that Kyle Dubas has no intention of trading Erik Karlsson this summer.

The possibility had been raised recently… but the Penguins' GM wants to continue building his team with Karlsson as a key piece. 

In all of this, it's also worth noting that while some believed this would be Evgeni Malkin's final season in the NHL, that may not be the case either, as there are rumors suggesting he'll be back for the 2026-27 season.

Even though he'll turn 40 next July, the Russian is still a key player in Pittsburgh… having racked up 52 points in just 50 games this season with the Penguins. 

We could therefore expect Kyle Dubas to keep his core intact heading into next season to give Crosby a chance to win another Stanley Cup. The Penguins are in a playoff spot as of this writing, and clearly, they want to keep pushing to ensure the team remains competitive in 2026-27.


Quick Take

– I'm going with Makar.

– Impressive.

– Radu!

– For those following the KHL:

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