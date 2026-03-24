Travis Kelce sends a message to Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs veteran Travis Kelce has confirmed he will return for a 14th season in the NFL , putting an end to speculation about his possible retirement.

After taking time to reflect during the offseason, the renowned tight end has chosen to continue his career, driven by an undiminished desire to compete.

As soon as his new contract was finalized, Kelce wasted no time in addressing the fans directly. True to his energetic style, he delivered an enthusiastic message, calling on the “Chiefs Kingdom” to rally for the upcoming season and promising an electrifying atmosphere at Arrowhead Stadium. This gesture demonstrates not only his commitment to the team but also his leadership role within the locker room.

At 36, Travis Kelce has nothing left to prove on an individual level. Since joining the league in 2013, he has established himself as one of the best players at his position, with an impressive track record that already places him among future Hall of Fame inductees.

However, last season, which was considered below his standards, seems to have reignited his motivation. On his podcast New Heights, Kelce explained that he took a step back before making his decision, assessing both his physical condition and his desire to continue. The verdict is clear: the fire is still very much alive.

He also spoke of a desire to bounce back after a disappointing end to the season, stating that he wants to “set things right” and aim for a return to the top, with the ultimate goal of another Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce's return is excellent news for the Kansas City Chiefs. In addition to his production on the field, his experience and leadership are essential for mentoring younger players.

His longstanding relationship with his position coach, Tom Melvin, also speaks to the stability and continuity within the organization.

As the 2026 season approaches, all signs point to a determined Kelce, ready to write a new chapter in his career. For Chiefs fans, the message is clear: their star is back, and he intends to make some noise.

13 years & counting! Tom Melvin has been @tkelce‘s position coach for the entirety of his career ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HkoejbKFHp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 23, 2026

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