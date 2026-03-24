Three young players poised to make their mark in MLB

The 2026 MLB season is just around the corner, and while we can be sure that Major League Baseball's stars will keep us on the edge of our seats in the coming months, we'll also see some fresh faces making their debut on the world's biggest stage.

Starting with the top prospect in the Manfred division: Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 222 pounds, the 19-year-old is athletic enough to play shortstop.

He may not stay at shortstop long-term, but could move to center field thanks to his elite speed and instincts. He possesses tremendous power while maintaining a quick swing and a good eye at the plate.

Griffin made his minor league debut during the 2025 season and moved up three levels. In 122 games, he posted a .333 batting average with a .415 on-base percentage. He hit 21 home runs, 23 doubles, drove in 94 runs, and stole 65 bases.

During this year's spring training, he showcased his power in the 16 games he played, hitting four home runs and one double. However, he did not make the Pirates' roster at camp.

Why the Pirates decided to send MLB's top prospect, Konnor Griffin, to Triple-A. Analysis with @WillSammon: https://t.co/wL4zQV77zy — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 22, 2026

Next up is Kevin McGonigle, another shortstop, this time with the Detroit Tigers. The 21-year-old posted a .923 OPS in 19 games during spring training and drew 11 walks against just eight strikeouts.

In 2025, he played at three minor league levels, finishing at the AA level. Due to a sprained right ankle, McGonigle was limited to 88 games last season, but during that time, he posted an OPS of .991 with 19 home runs, 31 doubles, three triples, and 59 walks against 46 strikeouts.

As if that weren't enough, he was named Most Valuable Player of the Arizona Fall League after posting an OPS of 1.210. That's why he earned his spot in the Majors.

Finally, let's talk about Leo De Vries, who was traded from the San Diego Padres to the Sacramento A's last year in the major deal involving Mason Miller.

After the trade, he was promoted to Double-A at just 18 years old, where he posted an OPS of .910 with five home runs, seven doubles, and one triple in 21 games. De Vries made that level look too easy and was certainly not overwhelmed by facing much older players.

This spring, De Vries arrived at Major League camp and simply dominated. In 18 games, he batted .426 with an on-base percentage of .460. The shortstop hit three home runs, three doubles, and a triple, in addition to driving in twelve runs.

One to watch in 2026!

Created by humans, assisted by AI.