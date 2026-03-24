The Senators will be without five defensemen in the midst of the playoff race

Last night, there was only one game on the NHL schedule: the Senators vs. the Rangers.

The Sens won the game 2-1, which is important for the playoff race. And you could tell the team was hungry because they played a nearly perfect game.

I say that because the Rangers allowed 33 shots on goal to the Sens but managed only nine shots of their own. Nine!

After allowing just 14 shots to the Maple Leafs on Saturday, the Ottawa team is doing everything it can to stay in the playoff picture moving forward.

Right now, the Sens are two points behind the Islanders and the final playoff spot.

But yesterday's win by the Sens still came at a high cost. Why? Because the team, incidentally, lost two players for the rest of the season.

Lassi Thomson and Thomas Chabot were injured, and the team confirmed that their absences will be significant. Both will be out for a while.

Thomas Chabot headed straight to the locker room after taking a cross-check from J.T. Miller at the end of the first period. pic.twitter.com/yDg61y8d25 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 24, 2026

“They'll both be out for a while,” Travis Green said of both Lassi Thomson and Thomas Chabot. Green adds they'll have “two guys up” tomorrow against Detroit. — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) March 24, 2026

The organization will have to call up two players for its next game: tonight in Detroit. It's an important game in the race for the playoffs, as you know.

With Chabot, Jake Sanderson, and Nick Jensen out, that makes three injured regulars on the blue line. Thomson and Dennis Gilbert were there as reinforcements, but they got injured. So that makes five defensemen on the sidelines.

So, for those counting at home, the #Sens will play against Detroit tomorrow without: Jake Sanderson,

Thomas Chabot,

Nick Jensen,

Dennis Gilbert, and

Lassi Thomson Three everyday defensemen unavailable. Two called up as reinforcements also sidelined. — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) March 24, 2026

Things won't be easy from here on out in Ottawa. Will the team have what it takes to make the playoffs in an Eastern Conference that's more competitive than ever?

We'll find out in the coming weeks.

overtime

– During yesterday's game, Mika Zibanejad was honored for his 1,000th NHL game. Ironically, it was against the Sens.

– Here are the games scheduled for tonight.