The Mets lead the Blue Jays in The Athletic’s power rankings

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Mets lead the Blue Jays in The Athletic&#8217;s power rankings
Credit: SS

That one really made me laugh.

The Toronto Blue Jays were ranked seventh in The Athletic's preseason power rankings. I think that's low, but that's not what made me laugh.

What made me laugh was that the Mets were ranked so highly.

The New York Mets were tied for fourth place with the Cubs, behind the Dodgers, Yankees, and Mariners. The Phillies round out the top six.

The New York Mets don't have an elite roster. They have too many question marks (Bo Bichette defensively, Carson Benge in right field, Luis Robert Jr. and his health, lack of depth in the rotation, Devin Williams' inconsistency, etc.) to be considered elite.

Sébastien Berrouard and I don't even have the Mets making the playoffs in 2026. Because no, making the playoffs after missing out on the 2025 postseason and losing guys like Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz during the offseason won't be easy.

The Mets aren't a bad team… but among the elite? I doubt it.

If Nolan McLean becomes what he's supposed to become, that will help, and the team will have a superb top-two in the rotation. But it takes a lot more than two big starters and a few elite hitters to make a splash in 2026.

I predict the Mets will have an April filled with dramatic wins (as is often the case in April at Citi Field) and that the dust will quickly settle, bringing the Mets back down to earth.

To be continued.

PMLB
  • Austin Slater to Florida.
  • New City Connect jerseys leaked?
  • Luis Gil in the minors.
  • The Braves need Lucas Giolito.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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