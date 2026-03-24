The Mets lead the Blue Jays in The Athletic’s power rankings

That one really made me laugh.

The Toronto Blue Jays were ranked seventh in The Athletic's preseason power rankings. I think that's low, but that's not what made me laugh.

What made me laugh was that the Mets were ranked so highly.

The New York Mets were tied for fourth place with the Cubs, behind the Dodgers, Yankees, and Mariners. The Phillies round out the top six.

Much like in 2025, we begin this year's preseason edition of our power rankings with the Los Angeles Dodgers as reigning champions and sitting atop our list. But there are plenty of differences this year, too. pic.twitter.com/htWhGfqFYv — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 24, 2026

The New York Mets don't have an elite roster. They have too many question marks (Bo Bichette defensively, Carson Benge in right field, Luis Robert Jr. and his health, lack of depth in the rotation, Devin Williams' inconsistency, etc.) to be considered elite.

Sébastien Berrouard and I don't even have the Mets making the playoffs in 2026. Because no, making the playoffs after missing out on the 2025 postseason and losing guys like Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz during the offseason won't be easy.

The Mets aren't a bad team… but among the elite? I doubt it.

If Nolan McLean becomes what he's supposed to become, that will help, and the team will have a superb top-two in the rotation. But it takes a lot more than two big starters and a few elite hitters to make a splash in 2026.

I predict the Mets will have an April filled with dramatic wins (as is often the case in April at Citi Field) and that the dust will quickly settle, bringing the Mets back down to earth.

To be continued.

PMLB

Austin Slater to Florida.

Austin Slater to Marlins. Major League deal. Pending physical. @CraigMish 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 24, 2026

New City Connect jerseys leaked?

The Rangers City Connect jerseys have apparently leaked (via u/Tha_Chadwick) pic.twitter.com/CQty7CtqMq — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 24, 2026

Apparent leak of the Pirates City Connect jerseys (via u/dannotheiceman) pic.twitter.com/Kg1M0Wf3dr — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 24, 2026

Luis Gil in the minors.

News: Luis Gil will begin the season in the minors, staying there until the Yankees need a fifth starter. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) March 24, 2026

The Braves need Lucas Giolito.

“If there's any team out there that should sign Lucas Giolito, it's Atlanta,” says @Ken_Rosenthal. “If I'm a Braves fan, I'm freaking out a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/4Zy1WjPHL8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 24, 2026

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